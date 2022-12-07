Veterans, family members and city officials gathered Wednesday at the veterans memorial outside the Boone County Courthouse to honor lives lost in the attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii 81 years ago.
On Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:56 a.m., telex machines across every Navy facility in the Pacific punched out a harrowing message: "AIR RAID ON PEARL HARBOR. THIS IS NO DRILL.”
At that same moment, waves of Japanese planes flew over the base, dropping bombs in an attempt to destroy the Pacific fleet.
A recorded 2,403 American soldiers and civilians died. Eight battleships were damaged or destroyed along with 13 other naval vessels. The event led directly to the U.S. declaring war on Japan and officially entering World War II within days of the attack.
In commemoration, a bell at the memorial rang eight times — one for each battleship — at 11:56 a.m. Missouri is four hours ahead of Hawaii, so the ringing marked the time down to the exact minute the attack began.
Local leaders and representatives from veterans organizations reflected on the tragedies that happened that day, one that Roosevelt famously declared "will live in infamy" and paid respects to the deceased.
"We here in Missouri were coming home for church or getting ready for lunch," said Susan Haines, national executive director of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation, "but over at the Southeast Loch of the harbor lay one warship that had gone to General Quarters at 0756 hours."
General Quarters refers to an announcement made on naval warships to signal everyone aboard to report to battle stations immediately to prepare to engage in combat.
The USS St. Louis (CL-49), or "Lucky Lou," was moored at Pearl Harbor the morning of the attack. By 8:06 a.m., anti-aircraft guns were being fired and the ship was moving fast toward the open sea. "Lucky Lou" made it to the South Channel Exit by 9:31 a.m. and is credited with shooting down four enemy planes.
Boone County District 1 Commissioner Justin Aldred and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe delivered statements officially proclaiming Dec. 7 as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
"1941 was the year my father was born," Buffaloe said before reading her proclamation. "And I think about what it must have been like for a young mother (with) her firstborn child to have to witness (this) and know what you are bringing your child into."
After wreaths of red, white and blue flowers were placed on the memorial, the ceremony ended with the bell ringing 18 more times to honor the rest of the U.S. fleet that was sunk and the lives lost that day. Attendees were then given flowers to place on the memorial to honor the service of all veterans.