When interviewing the likes of Michael Jordan, Wright Thompson doesn’t worry too much about where the conversation goes.
“I almost don’t care what someone is talking about,” Thompson said. “The point is to see the mind at work, not really to mine it for stuff.”
Thompson, a 2001 MU graduate, has covered some of the biggest name in sports as an ESPN senior writer, including Tiger Woods, Ichiro and Pat Riley. He returned to Columbia to discuss his latest book, "The Cost of These Dreams," Friday night at a packed Skylark Bookshop.
The book includes a collection of stories from the writer’s career, including one about Michael Jordan on the cusp of his 50th birthday. Thompson read a section from that story during his talk then answered questions from the crowd.
He said he wants all his stories, even ones about superstars like Jordan, to reveal something universal.
“I have yet to find some big theme or idea that I wanted to explore that I haven’t been able to through sports,” Thompson said.
While introducing Thompson, Skylark Bookshop owner Alex George cited a review calling Thompson “not only the best active sportswriter in America, but also one of the best writers, period.”
“If you have read any of his writing, you will know that to be very precisely true,” George said.
When asked how he became interested in sports writing, Thompson said the initial decision was out of his hands.
“I got to Missouri and wanted to write about music, and I was randomly assigned to sports at the Columbia Missourian,” Thompson said to laughs. “I like sports as much as anybody else likes sports, but I’m not a crazy person.”
Thompson said he was glad Columbia was one of the last stops on his book tour — and that he had already stopped at both Shakespeare's and Booches before his talk.
“I always get embarrassingly nostalgic when I come to Columbia,” he said.
Supervising editor is Libby Stanford.