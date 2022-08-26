A Centralia woman who was driving on the wrong side of the road crashed into a Boone County Sheriff's Department vehicle on Thursday evening. The deputy that was hit was not injured, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. 

Rebecca Nicole Acton, 33, was found driving southbound on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 10 p.m. on the night of the accident, according to a Facebook post on the Boone County Sheriff's Office page on Friday afternoon.

