A 15-year-old bicyclist was in fair condition at University Hospital on Wednesday morning after being struck by a car on I-70 Drive Southeast late Tuesday night.
The bicyclist, Kayden Streu of Columbia, suffered moderate injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The patrol said 36-year-old Bryant C Jackson was driving west on the street when he began skidding after trying to avoid Streu. After striking Streu, Jackson's Ford Focus continued to skid off the roadway and hit the guard rail just west of Sunny Vale Drive.
Jackson suffered no injuries, but his car was moderately damaged, the patrol said.