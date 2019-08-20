The Hartsburg Bottom Road Bridge over Hart Creek probably couldn’t hold a school bus. It’s made of wood and steel, and it was recently submerged for weeks by a flooding Missouri River.
Soon, it will be replaced at little cost to the county.
The Boone County Commission voted Tuesday to replace the bridge through credit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Jeff McCann, chief engineer for the Boone County Road and Bridge Department, said.
The bridge, built in Cedar Township in 1930, can handle only about 10 tons of weight, McCann said. The new bridge would be made of concrete and steel, he said, and it will be able to carry much larger loads.
Construction is expected in 2021, McCann said, and it should take about eight to 10 weeks to complete.
The project, McCann said, will cost around $720,000. Nearly all of that money will come from MoDOT’s Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program credit. It gives counties money to replace bridges that need upgrades to remain operational or to meet traffic safety requirements, or that meet other eligibility requirements.
Boone County gets about $130,000 per year for bridge replacement, MoDOT senior transportation planner Joanie Prenger said, adding that the county hasn’t used its credits for about four years.
McCann said the county won’t have to ante up much money to replace the bridge.
“Our balance is such now that we can do pretty much a free replacement of this bridge,” he said. “If not, it will be very, very low out-of-pocket costs for the county.”