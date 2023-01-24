A dermatology study at the MU School of Medicine published Jan. 24 but began in 2015 to help bring a correct diagnosis to patients who have been falsely diagnosed.
The objective of the study was access to care and to provide support for physicians who are practicing in rural or isolated areas and unable to adequately access dermatologists, said Mirna Becevic, the lead project evaluator for the Show-Me ECHO project.
“It is to improve timely and accurate, and cost-effective care for patients with common skin disease,” said Becevic, “and increase diagnostic confidence and accuracy among those PCPs (primary care provider).”
Dermatology Extension for Community Health Outcomes (ECHO) is an educational and mentoring model where PCPs and other clinicians connect with dermatologist experts via videoconferencing.
The study found that since 2015, less than 40% of the 500 cases that Becevic’s team looked at had an accurate diagnosis. Becevic said a third of the patients were misdiagnosed by their PCP, and only 16% of the dermatologic experts agreed with the PCPs treatment plans according to the School of Medicine.
Twice a month any PCP from the state of Missouri can join a session hosted by dermatologist experts through MU, said Becevic. The PCPs bring their cases completely anonymous to get help diagnosing and treating skin diseases.
“Primary care providers can join ECHO and seek guidance and mentorship from dermatologists on the best practices, diagnosis or treatment for their patients with skin conditions,” said Becevic.
Becevic said the study improves access to dermatologists because all patients are able to receive an updated diagnosis and treatment. All participants are able to learn and observe new knowledge about diagnoses and treatment skills.
“A timely diagnosis saves lives and decreases patient suffering,” said Becevic.
MU first participated in ECHO in 2014 and now has expanded to over 40 diseases and conditions. According to Becevic, there were 524 discussed cases and 24 separate diagnostic categories during her study.