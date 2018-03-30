When it comes to filing reports and tracking data, Columbia police have been stuck in the 1990s. Reports have to be entered manually from headquarters. And they cannot be easily shared between public safety agencies.
That's finally about to change.
The police department is about to roll out a new records management system that will modernize its record-keeping, improve efficiency within the department and provide the Columbia community with more detailed data.
The old text-based system required manual entries and made it difficult for agencies to share information. That was a weakness of the old system — that someone with a warrant against them in Columbia could be stopped beyond city limits by a Boone County Sheriff's Department deputy and not be arrested because of the lack of shared information. Columbia Police Deputy Chief Jill Schlude said that sheriff's deputies typically had to call the police department's front desk to ask about warrants.
The new Windows-based system from the Superion software company allows information to flow across agencies, Columbia Police Sgt. Chad Craig, the record system's project manager, said via email. The Boone County Sheriff's Department, Boone County Jail and MU Police also will transition to the new system, improving communication amongs the departments.
Officers also will be able to fill out reports using their laptops.
"Instead of coming back down to the police department, they’re going to be able to take their laptop out of the car and sit in, say, a hotel lobby or somewhere and fill out their reports," Schlude said.
This adds a community policing benefit — less time spent on paperwork and more time for officers in the community. Schlude said she hopes the switch to the new system ultimately increases efficiency throughout the department for both civilian and officer positions.
The new system also promises other benefits to both the public and user agencies.
More data, new information
One module called "Racial Profiling" might allow the department to see firsthand if an officer is racially profiling in traffic stops. Black drivers in 2016 were pulled over at a rate 3.9 times the rate of white drivers, according to traffic stop data from Missouri Attorney General's office. That number was up from 2015, when black drivers were pulled over at a rate 3.6 times higher than white drivers. Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton has said the data doesn't go deep enough to determine whether his officers profile drivers.
The racial profiling module can provide detailed data that goes beyond what's reported to the Missouri Attorney General's office. According to a racial profiling report by Dickinson, Texas, which uses the same technology, the module can track whether the officer knew the race of a driver before a traffic stop, the length of the stop and physical descriptions of drivers, among other attributes.
Schlude said it was cost-prohibitive to add data collection points with the old system. But the new system allows for easy customization.
"We’ve been working with Empower Missouri and the local NAACP chapter and groups like that to ask what data points we want to add (to the module)," she said.
Schlude added any new data points have to be something officers can collect and report.
"It can’t be something arbitrary," she said. "It’s something we have to be able to pinpoint and collect accurately."
One data point Missouri law enforcement agencies should keep track of is the specific reason for an investigative stop, Don Love, Empower Missouri’s representative to the Fourth Amendment Affirmation Coalition, said. The coalition is a collaborative effort among groups such as Empower Missouri, the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union to reform Missouri Revised Statute 590.650, which mandates the annual vehicle stop reports.
Part of the reform would require law enforcement agencies to collect more information, which would help explain disproportions. If the reason for a stop is "investigative," then having more specific categories could help determine whether an officer treats individuals differently because of race, Love said in an email. Potential category examples include sobriety checkpoint, agency investigation, call for service and license plate scanner.
"If the reason isn’t given and there’s a disproportion against a group, then officers have no way to defend themselves against a charge of discrimination," Love said in an email. "If the officer is able to check 'call for service' or 'saturation patrol' or whatever, then there’s evidence that the officer was not basing the action on bias."
Love said that while data collection isn't perfect, additional information could yield better conversations about disproportionate rates.
"Individuals who are affected by the disproportion may still object to the way calls for service are handled or the way saturation patrols are used, but at least then everyone has a set of facts to discuss and we have a chance to reach a consensus on how law enforcement is to be done," he said.
Other features of the new system have the potential to increase transparency with the community. Two modules will be accessible to the public, Craig said: "Police to Citizen" and "Public Connect." "Police to Citizen" allows the public to file, view and print reports from the department's website, such as accident reports, missing persons reports and a daily bulletin, according to Superion's product information.
Schlude said this will allow the people to fill out reports without having to wait for an officer to take down their information.
"Public Connect" allows people to search and compare data, which will increase the amount of data people can find online without having to file a Sunshine request, Schlude said.
"I think it’s more transparent when people can access that data themselves and use it for whatever they need," she said.
Not only will it improve accessibility, but it also will decrease costs and time associated with Sunshine requests.
For example, Schlude said, High Point, North Carolina, saw about a 40 percent decrease in the number of Sunshine requests filed after switching to the Superion system because so much information could be obtained online. That was one of the big selling points for the Columbia Police Department, she said.
The new records system will work in tandem with Boone County Joint Communications' computer-aided dispatch software, which was installed Jan. 30 as part of a county-wide effort to update technology.
Joint Communications is in charge of taking 911 calls and dispatching emergency services to citizens. The new system allows information taken during 911 calls to be accessed from any public safety user agency in the county, Director Chad Martin said. The computer-aided dispatch system also has a new automatic vehicle locator feature that displays the location of emergency vehicles on a map to dispatchers and field units.
"When emergency vehicles are transmitting their location and displaying on a shared map to users, it allows all emergency service disciplines to be more situationally aware of where units are to better allocate resources and optimize response times," Martin said.
Years in the making
The new system's launch date is undetermined, Schlude said, but she believes it will be in the next 90 days.
The date has been pushed back several times because of the amount of integration and training required, she said. Several new interfaces have to be set up, which has taken slightly longer to do, and the department doesn't want to launch the system until it's completely ready.
The process has been fraught with delays for years.
A task force of Boone County public safety agencies and the city prosecutor's office was created in 2011 to find a software vendor. Then-Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine told the Missourian in 2011 the task force hoped to implement a new system by the end of 2012.
But after several proposals were considered, "there was no consensus as to who was the best provider, and the project was abandoned," according to 2015 City Council documents.
Funding issues and the transition of Joint Communications from city-managed to county-managed stalled future attempts to find a solution.
Boone County voters in 2013 voted for a dedicated three-eighths-cent sales tax to support 911 and emergency operations, such as a new emergency communications center, Martin said. Part of that tax later went toward purchasing the new computer-aided dispatch software. The system cost $803,220, according to the contract signed between Boone County and Superion.
In June 2015, the city entered into a software licensing agreement with SunGard Public Sector to develop a new records management system for the Columbia Police Department. The estimated cost of the work was $948,293, according to City Council documents.
In the time since, SunGard Public Sector, Inc. was sold and renamed Superion, LLC, and the price tag grew to $1,197,059 after additional modules and training were requested by the police department over the past two and a half years.
"I was not a part of the project when those decisions were made, but I believe the original contract was made to meet the identified needs at the time we started looking into a new RMS," said Craig, who became project manager in November. "Since then, we have evaluated other areas for improvement possibilities ... and chose to add the supplemental modules on a case-by-case basis."
Craig said the department has trained with the software since 2016 and will continue training after the system goes live.
"Once we selected the system ... we began implementation, which included obtaining and setting up new hardware to house and run the software, preparing data in our current system to transition into the new RMS, training our employees how to use the system and setting up the system for our department," Craig said.
Superion software also will be used in other Boone County agencies, including the Sheriff's Department, MU Police and other law enforcement agencies in smaller Boone County cities. The cost for Superion software and equipment for Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon law enforcement agencies totaled $69,541, according to Boone County Commission records.
Martin said that there was a seamless transition when the new dispatch system was installed because both the old and new systems were staffed during the launch to prevent loss of services. Some public safety records, such as the online real-time fire and medical dispatch and six-hour delay police dispatch logs, were unavailable in the days after the transition to the new computer-aided dispatch system.
Schlude said she expects there to be a transition period at the police department because the new system is so different. She said some officers have been using the old system for more than 20 years, so fully training everyone and giving them time to adjust is key.
The department has a semiweekly phone conference with Superion to discuss the progress. It's been slow, Schlude said, but the wait will be well-worth it.
"I’m very confident that once it’s done, we’ll be very happy and pleased to be all on the same system," she said.