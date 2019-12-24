‘Tis the season to shoot your eye out.
That’s the conclusion of a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of Pediatrics that examined more than 360,000 records of children harmed with “non-powder firearms” from 1990 to 2016.
That would be airsoft guns, BB guns, pellet guns and air rifles — the kind of thing that kids want for Christmas.
Like the Red Ryder BB gun Ralphie wants so badly in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story.” And actually receives. Spoiler alert: He almost shoots his eye out with that thing.
It turns out that children across the country do suffer injuries related to the use of these weapons of play.
The study found that children are most likely to injure their head and neck: 39% of children harmed suffered an injury to those parts of their body. Of those injuries, 38% included eye injuries.
Another 31% suffered some sort of injury to their upper extremities, like an arm or the chest.
The rate of injuries overall, however, declined by 55% from 1990 to 2016, the duration of the study. The study doesn’t explain the decrease. The rate of admissions to hospitals for eye related injuries increased by 30%.
Children ages 13 to 17 accounted for 47% of the injuries. It is perhaps unsurprising that boys were injured the most, accounting for 87.1% of admissions.
The authors of the study stress the importance of safety legislation that would include proper supervision, firearm handling and the use of protective eyewear.
Gary Smith, who is the director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and a co-author of the study, said there are still too many injuries from “non-powder” firearms.
“The good news is that the rate of injuries has decreased by 55%. The problem is that we still have 8,500 children per year who are coming to emergency departments,” Smith said. “That’s a child about every hour.”
The study notes that while nonpowder firearms have long been marketed as toys, they can still cause severe bodily harm. BB guns caused 80% of the injuries, followed by pellet guns at 15.5%. So even decades later, Red Ryder BB guns are among the culprits (and they’re still being sold today for about $40).
Dr. Christopher Sampson, a doctor on the emergency medicine faculty at MU Health, said “most of these injuries are accidents.” Kids playing with a BB gun shoot cans, metal and other objects and “ricochets can happen. We see this with real firearms as well.”
Although the study did not examine Nerf guns that come with foam-tipped darts, Sampson said “a lot of people do not realize it doesn’t take much force to hurt your eyes.” He has seen eye injuries from Nerf guns as well. People don’t generally associate BB guns or other similar guns with risk of injury, so they don’t wear eye protection.
Experts recommend that you pair the gift of glasses or goggles with any sort of nonpowder firearm you plan to give a beloved child this holiday season.