Conner Flatt has never been an avid cyclist — he does not even own a road bike.
And yet, this summer, he plans to cover thousands of miles across the U.S. to challenge himself and spread awareness about disabilities along the way.
Flatt, 21, born and raised in Columbia, is a health sciences junior at MU. He is also an active member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Greek life has inspired him to take part in the fraternity’s cross-country bike trip, Journey of Hope.
Each year, Journey of Hope unites more than 100 men who cycle a combined 12,000 miles along three different routes, each path leading to the Capitol Lawn in Washington, D.C. On their way, the cyclists stop at organizations that support people with disabilities. Known as “friendship visits,” they are “something folks anticipate like a holiday,” according to the fraternity’s website.
This summer, Flatt decided to be part of the team.
“If it’s going to be something life-changing, you have to jump on it,” Flatt said about his upcoming experience.
Once officially on board for a long ride, Flatt had to take care of another important part of the journey — fundraising. Part of the money raised will cover the cyclists’ expenses over the summer, but the rest will go to the Ability Experience, the philanthropic initiative of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, which focuses on helping people with disabilities. So far, the initiative has raised $15 million in support of various projects.
One of the projects is Ability Camps, which provides funding and labor to build and renovate spaces for the disability community. Flatt’s chapter from the fraternity was supposed to travel to St. Louis and help with building, but then the pandemic hit.
Now, Flatt will be helping people all over the country. While biking through places, he and other Phis, as the fraternity boys call themselves, will create shared experiences for people with disabilities. Much of it promises to be fun, including activities like hopping off the bike and starting a sudden baseball or bowling match.
“I always want to leave an interaction with a smile on their face,” Flatt said about the upcoming friendship visits, “and know that I have helped make them feel accepted regardless of if they have a disability or not.”
Fellow Columbians met Flatt’s fundraiser with enthusiasm. He managed to motivate his peers with fun challenges. But unexpectedly for Flatt, complete strangers also showed support. On Tuesday morning, he was invited to appear as a guest on Simon Rose’s KFRU talk show. After the broadcast, he received more donations.
Flatt said people who have just “popped into” his life made a difference and are going to make his mission and dream come true.
The Journey of Hope will pass through Columbia at some point in the summer. Flatt thought he would take the route through his hometown but decided against it. For someone “literally born at the University Hospital,” it was time to see someplace new.
As of Tuesday, Flatt’s fundraising stands at $3,441 out of his $10,000 goal. Flatt’s fundraiser and updates on his journey can be found on classy.org.