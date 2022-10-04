High school student Mickey Catalan has a passion for softball. When she is injured in a car crash right before softball season, her ability to keep playing is threatened. To deal with her injuries, she is prescribed painkillers, and she becomes addicted.

Mickey is the main character in author Mindy McGinnis' 2019 book "Heroine." The young adult novel received this year's Missouri Gateway Readers Award, intended "to promote literature, literacy and reading in Missouri high schools." Students across the state vote on the winner.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you