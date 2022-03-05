Columbia’s Youth Advisory Council acts as a bridge between local high school students and the local government. Members of the City Council value what the youth contribute.
“Some are really passionate about getting the student perspective on a lot of different ideas,” said Abigail Bridgeman, chair of the Youth Advisory Council.
Bridgeman explained that the council as a whole strives for greater diversity. As a goal moving forward, she hopes for engagement from students of all backgrounds.
The Youth Advisory Council is unofficially divided into subgroups. Each subgroup focuses on an issue, which can vary depending on what is relevant for the year. For the 2021-22 school year, the council agreed on three interest areas: youth engagement, climate action and equity.
Bridgeman is a senior at Rock Bridge High School. She heard about the council from a friend of her father who knew she was interested in government. In addition to being the chair, she is a member of the equity subgroup.
“If we do not have a strong understanding of the youth’s experience,” Bridgeman said, “we cannot advocate effectively for their well-being.”
The council defines itself as a “group of youth that work with city officials to develop and implement practical solutions to modern day issues that extend beyond matters pertaining solely to their age,” according to a slideshow on its website.
In addition to youth-related issues, the group is committed to diversity.
A document listing council vacancies in 2015 says, “Consideration will be given to appointing a diverse group of members to include the various city wards, public and private high schools, and other elements of diversity whenever possible.”
Since its founding, the council has also expanded to welcome homeschooled students.
Betsy Peters has been the Sixth Ward City Council member since 2015, the year the YAC was formed. She has been the group’s liaison for several years.
“It gets them down to City Hall,” Peters said. “We’re trying to make sure they’re aware of what’s available in this city, or any other city that they go to, and get them engaged in local, community issues.”
There are currently 21 high school students involved in the group. The term length can be up to three years.
The council was originally active nine months out of the year, to coincide with the school year. Last year, members proposed to continue meeting year-round, as some of their projects extended through the summer. While COVID-19 has postponed opportunities for engagement, the council hopes to begin summer events when it is safe to do so.
Genevieve Harline, the vice chair of the council, is also a senior at Rock Bridge High School. She has been active in the council since eighth grade. Harline is in the subgroup focusing on youth engagement.
“It’s really nice to be on the council for so long and help ease the transition between the older kids that are usually there (and the younger students),” Harline said.
Harline is currently making presentations to deliver at local high schools. She wants to get students, particularly freshmen, excited about their local government. Harline also hopes to incorporate voter registration into her presentation to senior classes.
Monthly meetings are opportunities for the group members to share what they have been doing in their subgroups. The most recent update online from the November 2021 meeting shows discussions about engaging with the City Council about warming centers for the homeless, working with social studies teachers to encourage participation in local elections and addressing climate action by looking into the city bus system.
Matt Leuchtmann, a gifted education specialist at Battle High School, worked with then-junior Sloane Scott and then-senior Jonathan Armistead to propose a youth council beginning in 2012.
Organizers of the Youth Advisory Council felt that their voices were not being heard by the local government. They argued that their experiences needed to be considered when deciding on issues that affected their community.
The City Council approved the creation of the Youth Advisory Council in January of 2015. The group officially began meeting the following March.
More information about the Youth Advisory Council can be found on the city's website under boards and commissions.