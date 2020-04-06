Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows youth turkey hunters killed 2,712 birds last weekend.

Top counties were Miller with 74 birds checked in with MDC, Franklin with 62 and Callaway and Sainte Genevieve with 60 each.

Young hunters checked in 2,546 turkeys during the 2019 spring youth weekend.

Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The regular spring turkey season remains open as scheduled and runs April 20 through May 10

Flood-prone areas in southeast Missouri will be closed to all hunting during spring turkey season when river levels exceed certain limits on local river gauges. To see if an area is closed for visit mdc.mo.gov/semofloods.

With the current public-health emergency caused by COVID-19, MDC reminds people to continue to heed recommendations for hand washing, physical distancing and all other public-health measures during outdoor activities.

