A yummy new business is coming to town.
Linh and Kim Nguyen plan to open their second Yummy's location in February at 200 N. Providence Road. Their first location, formerly known as Yummy's Donut Palace, is located in Boonville.
In addition to serving donuts, breakfast sandwiches and coffee, they are broadening the Columbia menu to include additional items such as espresso.
The Nguyens are hoping to hire four or five employees, and they look forward to expanding their brand to a bigger town where they can reach more customers.
"We do have a lot of Columbia clients come to Boonville every now and then, so it's exciting for us to be closer to them," Linh Nguyen said.