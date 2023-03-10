This is down from a nationwide average of over 400 new cases daily near the beginning of August.
Boone County reported its first case of mpox on Aug. 30. According to Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, there have only been seven confirmed cases in the county overall.
There are currently no active cases in Boone County.
Public health officials credit the successful containment of the virus in large part to behavior modification and vaccination in at-risk groups.
"Letting people understand their risks and ... potentially take precautions until they get access to vaccination, I think, was a major factor in helping to slow it," said Nathan Koffarnus, assistant bureau chief for the Missouri Department of Health's Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention.
Educating the public on preventative behaviors was particularly important as there was a shortage of vaccines in the first few months of the outbreak.
Koffarnus also credits the vaccine itself, once it became readily available, to quelling the outbreak.
While cases of mpox are low in the U.S., cases were recently up in some other parts of the world. According to the World Health Organization's latest report, three countries saw weekly cases increase between Feb. 14-27. Peru had the highest increase in cases.
According to the Health Department, demand for vaccines in Boone County has gone down. While there are currently no vaccine clinics scheduled, those who wish to be vaccinated and meet the requirements can still do so at the health department.
Koffarnus recommends the public not let their guard down, despite near-zero cases in Missouri and nationwide.
"It can certainly be reintroduced — it’s not gone completely," he said. "I suspect it won’t be the last time we see concerns about person-to-person mpox in the United States and worldwide."
The CDC recommends vaccination against mpox for those who have known or suspected exposure to someone with mpox or had a sex partner in the past two weeks diagnosed with mpox, among other groups.