ZouSoul, a Black-led MU organization that recently returned to campus, runs open-mic sessions for students at The Shack.
Held every first Monday and third Wednesday of the month, ZouSoul paused during the pandemic but restarted this year.
The current president, Zeph France, said Zousoul serves as a safe space for people experience Black culture through poetry and music.
“The meaning behind it to me was that it celebrates something that's very prevalent in African-American culture, which is like the open mic," France said. "So that's where people can rap and do poetry and sing songs that are, you know, special and again significant to our culture.”
Junior Braiden Wade is no stranger to performing at ZouSou. He discovered the organization when he was a sophomore in college and found it provided a setting for him to share his poetry.
“Kind of going back to my roots a little bit,” Wade said.
“I've been known to write a lot more activist poetry," he said. "Running along the lines of Black Lives Matters and the Black experience. This year it's more reflective of how my experiences are, being a Black person.”
Wade said organizations like ZouSoul are important because they allow people to form shared connections through their experiences. People become inspired to write and get out of their comfort zone, becoming a voice for themselves and for others.
“As long as you respect the space,” Wade said.
“It's a secure enough space for people to be comfortable with if they've never sung before, if they've never done poetry before," he said. "Even if you don't get the right type of reception, there's going to be someone in the crowd that’s gonna be like ‘yo, I mess with your stuff,’ and that one person keeps you going.”
Sophomore Payton Blanchard said he goes to ZouSoul because it’s difficult to find and connect with other people like him. As someone interested in art and music, Blanchard was intrigued when he found a place to perform.
“I think it's really, really empowering,” Blanchard said.
“As a Black person, just being in a safe space where you feel much more welcomed…it's just a good opportunity to see interesting art and just hear talented people perform," he said. "And just experience a culture that you're not necessarily used to.”
Aside from ZouSoul, France has also launched a clothing brand called Knowledge Is Wealth to address inequity. He said the company is offering projects to campus to lessen the gap minorities find between resources and experience.
“There has been a lot of inequality, a lot of racism, segregation, so many different things that have plagued different communities,” France said.
“And the only way to make something equal is to take action because equity requires action,” he added.
Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517
