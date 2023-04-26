Leah Ringeisen's daughter has struggled to get enough sleep for nearly her entire life.
She has been diagnosed with autism and has dealt with other mental health issues from a young age.
Ringeisen explained that her daughter Natalie, now 16, has a sleeping disorder and was getting, at most, two hours of sleep a night. Even to get that much sleep, she’d spend the night tucked into a small, unventilated closet.
That meant she often fell asleep during class, and her lack of sleep took a toll on her mother as well.
“I was up with her a lot of the time, trying to lie down with her on the floor or calm her down so she would go to sleep,” Ringeisen said.
“We tried everything. She just preferred the closet.”
When Natalie was 13, her mother discovered zPods, an enclosed sleeping system that provides a sensory-friendly environment designed to deliver a more adequate night's rest.
The customizable pods come with intelligent lighting control, white noise generation and Bluetooth speakers, according to the zPod website.
George Bailey, president of the St. Louis-based company, is one of the original members of the zPod team. Bailey admits that when his colleague and their friends suggested that zPod might be a good fit for autistic children struggling with sleep, he was skeptical.
“I needed to see the real potential of a therapeutic effect before I’d take it seriously,” he said.
Since his son, Joseph, is severely autistic, he knew first-hand the sleep difficulties such children endure, as well as the residual effects on parents.
“I like defending those parents," he said. "They already get a lot of stuff pushed their way."
He didn’t see how an expensive capsule would solve any of those issues, but he admitted that his skepticism eventually "swung a full 180."
He brought Joseph, 11-years-old at the time, into the store to see a model of the zPod one day and was surprised by his reaction.
“He immediately made a beeline for the door and shut himself in,” Bailey said.
“I paced outside of the pod, and after a few minutes I opened it up and there’s Joseph, lying on his back with his hands behind his head and he is just chilled out.”
Bailey said his son's "stimming," or repetitive movements, stopped while his son was in the pod, and the effect was immediate.
"His lack of stimming communicated to me that he was content," Bailey said.
He contacted Dr. Kristen Sohl, a pediatrician specializing in the diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
They connected, giving her a reason to think and test the controlled sleep environment as a sleep solution for autistic children.
Sohl has studied the correlation between sleep and autism and learned that a structured bedtime routine and environment are important for children with autism and their sleeping patterns.
Having consistent temperature, light and sound are vital pieces of that structure, she said.
Many parents the zPods team encountered said they had children sleeping under the bed or in the closet, which means the child is trying to find a space that is predictable, Sohl said. The closet, for example, may offer less external variability.
“Sometimes families don’t realize that the dishwasher makes noise, and the heater and the air conditioner are all making noise," Sohl said.
"That can be very disturbing for a child with autism who may hear at a different level of interference than the rest of us.”
Bailey was encouraged by his exchanges with Sohl and decided to join a home show in 2019 at the St. Charles Convention Center to demonstrate the sleep system.
A member of the company met Ringeisen, who explained the sleep issues her daughter was having and asked for help.
“We were able to set her up with a pod and crossed our fingers,” Bailey said.
The first night Natalie slept in the zPod, her mother said she slept the entire night without interruption.
“When she went into the zPod, where it’s got air movement and a mattress, it was just really comforting to her, and she still had that enclosed feeling," Ringeisen said. "I think that’s when she kind of just felt like she was home,”
Now, almost four years later, Natalie is still using the pod to sleep throughout the night. She also finds solace in the pod if she’s feeling overstimulated or stressed out during the day.
“She uses it every day,” her mother said. “And if she gets overwhelmed because it gets too loud in the house — since she’s got three brothers and they’re screaming or whatever — and she just needs a place to relax, she’ll go in there and hang out and play on her iPad or just do something to calm down.”
Natalie said her favorite thing about the pods is the enclosed space, as well as the light fixtures the pods offer.
“I’m happy,” she said.
While Bailey said the company has received positive feedback based on customer surveys and personal check-ins, zPods recognizes more concrete evidence of effectiveness is still needed.
The company is currently working to put together funding for clinical trials and studies to build more empirical data.
“People will ask us ‘well, why does this work?’ and the first thing is, ‘well, it may not work,’” Bailey said.
"There is very little empirical data on the impact that sleep environment has on a person's sleep performance," he added. "This kind of research could be a big deal for parents."
The company continues to maintain a relationship with the families they have been able to help, he said.
“zPods is an amazing company,” Ringeisen said. “They call and check on her all the time to see how she’s doing and want to know what she’s up to.”