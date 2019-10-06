Kavi Kelley would have been learning the alphabet, numbers and how to count.
She would have started kindergarten at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School this fall.
Kavalyn Faye Irene Kelley was born April 30, 2014. She died a year and two weeks later, on May 14, 2015, of sudden unexplained death in childhood, or SUDC.
In the years since, her family has carried on her legacy with kindness and compassion.
"I think that's cool and important to keep her name going," her father, Chad Kelley, said.
A year following her passing, the family started the "Kindness for Kavi" campaign. Three years later, Chad and Kavi's mother, Tedra Kelley, started a fundraiser drive to raise money and receive donations for Alpha Hart, where Kavi's brother is a fourth-grader.
"What we got and what we were able to do way exceeded my expectations," Chad Kelley said. "I definitely didn't expect to raise that much money on Facebook or get as many donations as we did."
The fundraiser raised about $2,500 from 88 donors on Facebook. A private donation brought the final total to $3,000 for the school.
"We were thinking (we would raise) a couple hundred bucks," Tedra Kelley said.
Community members also donated clothing and school supplies to two collection boxes. The boxes, placed at Sound Performance and the Boone County public health department, were full when Chad picked them up.
The Kindness for Kavi campaign has spread as close as Ninth street and as far as Jamaica.
One of the stories the Kelley’s remember as part of the campaign is the act of kindness by Reverend James Gray.
After Kavi’s death, Gray took a few cards with him to Starbucks. He purchased a coffee and paid for the people behind him. He parked his car and watched as his act of kindness continued moving forward.
"He said it was a while of it just kept going and going and going and the next person will pay, and they pass the car back to the next person," Chad Kelley said. "Person after person after person was paying somebody else’s coffee and passing that car back."
"It was like a half an hour," Tedra said.
The family hopes to continue the donation drive each year and tailor it to ensure the donations are appropriate for every age at Alpha Hart.
"She was here for a year and two weeks, and she's still making an impact on people that she never met," Chad said. "But she's still touching people and making a difference and making people happy."