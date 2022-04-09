After 16 years of service at MU, Gary Ward has quietly retired as the vice chancellor of operations.
In that role, Ward oversaw the management and renovation of many older buildings, as well as the construction of many new facilities, including the NextGen Precision Health Institute.
Ward's retirement, which was effective Feb. 28, was marked only by the announcement of his replacement and a couple of congratulatory memos from University of Missouri President Mun Choi.
Ward will be succeeded by Sarah Chinniah as the vice chancellor of operations and strategic initiatives, the Missourian reported.
Ward first announced his retirement last fall, according to a memo sent out by Choi. In the memo, Choi expressed gratitude to Ward and listed some of his accomplishments.
He cited Ward's management of the renovation of older buildings and his work establishing the Sustainability Office. Choi also noted Ward's oversight of the construction of new projects like the Sinquefield School of Music, the Patient Centered Care Learning Center and the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building.
"Gary has ensured our beautiful campus is always ready to serve the needs of our community," Choi said in a blog post Feb. 24. "His forward-looking vision has also prepared us to do even more for future generations of both Tigers and Missourians."
Attempts to reach Ward for comment about his retirement were unsuccessful.
Choi said in the post that Ward's service would be commemorated using a tribute bench on the south side of Jesse Hall. A date for the placement of that bench hasn't been announced.
"I also want to thank Gary personally for his dedication and for being a great steward of Mizzou," Choi said in the post.
Ward became the vice chancellor of operations and chief operating officer at MU in 2014 after acting in the role in the interim following Jacquelyn Jones' retirement, the Missourian reported.
Retirement from MU is not the end of administrative life for Ward. Choi also mentioned in his blog post that Ward is moving on to a position at Love Columbia, a non-profit organization that helps area residents with homelessness, car repairs, job searches and other needs.
Jane Williams, the co-founder and executive director of Love Columbia, confirmed Friday that Ward has taken on the role of executive director of operations as of April 1.
"I am thrilled," Williams said. "It's just so amazing to us since he's got all this wealth of experience and really feels called here. We're thrilled for him to be here, and he seemed thrilled to be here, so it seems like a perfect match."
"I think that we can really be a place where he just loves being as he's moving into the next stage of his career," Williams said.