Loop Street project brings vibrant art to Business Loop 70

The Loop Street Art Project will continue to bring visual liveliness to the commercial district for its second year in a row.
Five of the eight pieces are already on display in parking lots of businesses that agreed to host them.
A total of eight new art installations made by local artists will be visible along the stretch of Business Loop 70 between the intersection with Interstate 70 and College Avenue.
The only requirements are that the design be detailed, "full and colorful" as well as visible from a car.
The project is a small part of the Loop Corridor Plan, a 10-year vision to "improve and beautify the street," according to the Loop Community Improvement District website.
The plan focuses on using the skills and talents of local artisans and makers to revitalize the street.
It also aims to extend pedestrian accessibility, create vibrant public spaces and attract economic investment, the website said.
Local artist Adrienne Luther said she was eager to contribute an art piece to the project because she feels as if the Loop has "a lot of creative potential and deserves a little bit of love".
Luther, who had an art piece featured in both the 2021 and 2022 street art projects says she has "absolutely" seen positive responses from the community.
Many people realized there are "opportunities to socialize with like-minded individuals," Luther said, through the events that the Loop CID has arranged in community spaces.
This is the second year the Loop CID has submitted an open call to local artists and graphic designers to submit a canvas design that is 4-by-8 feet and highlights what they love about the street, according to Loop CID Director Carrie Gartner.