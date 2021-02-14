Love you like a love song

Molly Petrie and Mitchell Forde share a chair as the two watch the 68th annual Columbia firework show July 4, 2020, from a hill near Scott Boulevard and Route KK. Forde and Petrie are still together, even as Petrie attends dentistry school in Kansas City. “She loved the photo when I gave it to her as a gift and currently has it hanging in her bedroom,” Forde said.
Casey Hanson embraces her son Cormac on April 15, 2019, on the doorstep of their home. Hanson’s son is now three, and she has another son on the way. “My favorite part of being a mom is getting to experience everything again through my son’s eyes,” Hanson said. “He has such a big imagination and pure heart. I love to hear his take on the world.”
Bee Dilks, left, and Ember Wright embrace each other while enjoying live music Aug. 25, 2019, during MidMO PrideFest at Rose Music Hall. Dilks and Wright broke up three hours after the photo was taken, but the breakup was amicable. “She is very sweet,” Dilks said.
Wayne Shoemaker holds a dozen red roses for his wife to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, 2019, at Tiger Garden. Shoemaker said that he gives his wife a dozen red roses every year for the special day.
MU seniors and roommates Janelle Finch and Gabbi Gilmore sit on the steps to their home Oct. 21. The two met during an introductory economics class in freshman year. “We would share answers, but we never knew each other,” Gilmore said with a chuckle. “I can’t remember the specific moment where we became close,” Finch added.
Meena Cullity, left, 16, and Oliver Koenig, 16, talk inside of a car Friday at the Fifth & Walnut Garage in downtown Columbia. The couple met over Snapchat and only met in person a couple of times before they started dating. The couple said they like to drive to the top of the parking garage and look out over the city. “We had our first kiss up here,” Cullity said.
Katie Schutte stretches over Scott Schutte during a partnered yoga pose at a couple’s yoga workshop Friday at Sumit’s Hot Yoga in Columbia. The Schuttes have been married for more than three years. This is their first workshop since their child’s birth. “It’s our first night out since we had a baby. It’s an extra chance to connect and work together,” Schutte said.
Holly Wrisberg’s gravestone sits in Columbia Cemetery next to a wreath Monday in Columbia. Holly Wrisberg and Gary Wrisberg met at Moody Bible Institute and married two months after they graduated. They had two children, seven grandchildren and worked in ministry together for 44 years. “She was an incredible wife, incredible mother and incredible Christian,” Gary Wrisberg said. “She was the love of my life. She meant everything to me.”
Leila Lai is pictured Feb. 7 on her weekly video call with boyfriend Hillary Tan. Lai lives in Singapore, a 14-hour time difference away. “Our relationship started five years ago, across different continents,” Tan said. “The millions of pixels of the computer screen still condense the millions of miles between us.”
Hair stylist Brandi Harris waxes Keshia Williams’ eyebrows Thursday at Fabulous Masterpiece Beauty Lounge in Columbia. Williams has relied on Harris for about nine years with her hair styling. “It’s a relief (to have a stylist) that is dependable and pushes you to try new things,” Williams said. Harris said building her confidence is everything.
Megan Sievers browses for Valentine's Day gifts Thursday at Poppy in Columbia. Sievers looked for small gifts for her children and thought Poppy was the perfect place to shop. Sievers and her husband took off work for the holiday to spend time with one another and their son and daughter. They planned to get a meal together and spend the holiday at home.
Amber Yohnka, right, walks her dog, Hooch, with ex-boyfriend Wade Woolf on Wednesday at Capen Park. The two broke off their romantic relationship four days before Valentine’s Day last year but remain close friends. “I try not to think about it,” Yohnka said when asked where she wants the relationship to go in the future. “I was glad for the space, but I still tell him I feel intoxicated looking into his eyes.”
Nail technician Mallory Mohammed paints designs on Sydney Williams' acrylic nails Thursday at Fabulous Masterpiece Beauty Lounge in Columbia. Williams gets her nails done every year for her birthday, which is Feb. 12. "I don't feel like the same person when my nails aren't done," Williams said. "They bring me from a five to a 10."
“Wise men say, only fools rush in,” but every year we celebrate a “crazy little thing called love” on Valentine’s Day. From schoolyard crushes to best friends for life, everyone has “someone to lean on” and someone to celebrate “how wonderful life is” together.
In honor of this day of love, the Missourian presents a spread to celebrate all types of love. Whether it is romantic love, platonic love or even self-love, there is a song for every occasion.