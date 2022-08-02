Roy Lovelady won a runoff for City Council Third Ward in Tuesday's special election, unseating a long-time incumbent — and finally breaking a tie in the regular city election.

Lovelady, 38, and incumbent Karl Skala, 75, each received 1,102 votes in the initial election April 5. Neither candidate requested a recount or agreed to a drawing — another alternative procedure — so a special election was declared.

