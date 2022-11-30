It’s colder now than when Caleb Rulo started smoking cigarettes during the summer.
The frigid air, his asthma and now the tobacco habit he picked up out of boredom all make it hard for him to skateboard for extended periods of time with his friends, none of whom smoke.
He’s the “dirtiest” of the bunch, he joked.
Rulo, a 21-year-old student who prefers Marlboro Southern Cut smokes, is asked if he has thought about quitting.
“Yeah, yeah,” Rulo said.
When asked what has stopped him from doing that, he replies:
“Self control.”
Now that November is over, Lung Cancer Awareness Month has come to a close. Smoking remains the leading cause of the disease, but health workers say that where smoking has diminished in popularity, another threat to the lungs has risen in its place: vaping.
Smoking vs. vaping
Cigarette smoking over long periods of time can result in a plethora of health issues, but the effects of short term use are relatively mild. Since electronic cigarettes are still rather new to the market in comparison, their long-term effects are largely unknown, but the short-term effects are undeniable.
“We have seen quite a lot of young patients who came to us … with really severe lung damages from the vaping,” Sebastian Wiesemann, a thoracic surgeon at MU Health, said. “That is not something we see with regular cigarette smoking, so it’s different.”
Many of his patients with vaping-related lung injuries were primarily college-aged and, prior to feeling shortness of breath and/or developing a cough after they began vaping, they were healthy.
Unlike cigarettes, it doesn’t take long for health concerns to arise. In fact, Wiesemann estimated that if he were to begin vaping, he would likely develop a lung injury within a couple of weeks.
But how does a vaping-induced lung injury compare to smoking-induced lung cancer?
E-cigarettes come with their own set of unique problems, and while they haven’t been proven to be directly correlated with lung cancer (though the lack of knowledge on their long-term effects certainly allows for the possibility), numerous health organizations agree that e-cigarettes are overwhelmingly harmful to the body and shouldn’t be swapped for regular cigarettes by those who want to quit smoking.
Despite this, many longtime smokers believe vape products are healthier and end up swapping one vice for another.
“I’m trying to wean myself off the cigarettes. That’s why I got the vape,” longtime smoker Katherine Catlow said. “It’s actually working. I smoke a whole lot less now.”
Catlow picked up her first cigarette at age 16 and, after playing with it for a moment, her curiosity got the best of her.
“I just decided to light it up and see what it was like,” she recalled. “And it was over after that.”
That was 30 years ago, before she developed the two-to-three-pack-a-day “nervous habit” that resulted in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Though she’s tried to quit multiple times with various methods, none have been as successful as her “Bowzer Berry” flavored e-cigarette. It tastes like strawberry and kiwi — her two favorite fruits.
The flavoring of e-cigarettes has been one of their most successful selling points, especially with younger markets. A 2020 survey conducted by the CDC revealed that over 3.5 million middle and high school students regularly used e-cigarettes; of those, four out of five opted for flavored ones. Fruit, candy, cookies and other enticing essences are what make flavor “one of the most important factors adolescents consider in trying e-cigarettes,” a PubMed Central study said.
Catlow said she’d been told that vaping might actually be worse than smoking cigarettes. When asked if that possibility worried her, a nervous laugh escaped her as she offered an ambivalent reply.
“Since I’m already probably damaged,” she said, “not really.”
Lung cancer
The American Cancer Society estimates that by the end of 2022 more than 130,000 lung cancer deaths will have occurred. It’s one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers, the leading category for cancer deaths and, in most cases, entirely preventable.
One Reddit user described Rulo’s cigarette of choice, Marlboro Southern Cuts, as “odd,” with taste notes of “espresso and raisins … laced with the infamous Marlboro chemical taste.”
Two essential components of the “infamous Marlboro chemical taste” are nicotine and “tar,” which the National Cancer Institute defines as “a chemical substance made when tobacco is burned” that “contains most of the cancer-causing and other harmful chemicals found in tobacco smoke.”
Each Southern Cut contains nearly a full milligram of nicotine and over 15 milligrams of tar, which are both higher than the average amounts of nicotine and tar in the top 100 most popular cigarettes, according to a 2019 study.
Roughly 90% of patients who develop lung cancer are longtime cigarette smokers. Year after year and pack after pack, the risks for stroke, heart attack and various cancers — especially lung cancer — increase.
Lung cancer rates are mirroring smoking rates in their decline, but regardless, “more than half of people with lung cancer die within one year of being diagnosed,” according to the American Lung Association.
The onset of the disease is rather sneaky. It’s usually asymptomatic initially, but the first noticeable symptoms are relatively general.
For example, coughing up blood could be a warning of lung cancer, or it could just be bronchitis. Another symptom, inflammation in the lungs, could be another sign of lung cancer, or it could just be pneumonia.
A stubborn cough is another potential indicator, but that could be anything from allergies to acid reflux and especially for longtime smokers who already have persistent coughs, it can be difficult to notice a change in severity.
Wiesemann said that the majority of his patients with lung cancer are in their 60s or 70s. Most of them (80% to 90%) can be cured — so long as their cancer is found in its earliest stages. But if symptoms usually aren’t present and are too general to cause concern if they are, how can patients and their doctors catch it?
“The way to deal with that problem … is to do lung cancer screening in the population that is at risk,” Wiesemann said. “That helps to detect the lung cancers early and that’s when the lung cancer can be treated successfully.”
The screenings are simple, non-invasive and could dramatically alter survival outcomes for lung cancer patients, Wiesemann said. Not everyone is eligible, but “nationally, only 5.8% of those at high risk” of lung cancer actually sought a screening. An eligibility quiz is available on the American Lung Association’s website.
The true cost
A pack of cigarettes sold for $1.67 on average in 1991, according to a New York Times article. Catlow would be out at least $35,000 if the prices never increased, but considering they’ve climbed to an average of $6.28 per pack since then, Catlow has likely spent more than double that amount over the years, at least.
Rulo has likely spent almost $200 since he started a few months ago.
“It’s a lot of money, too, and many of our patients do not have a lot of money. It’s not just that it’s not good for their health, it’s also quite an investment,” Wiesemann said.
If Rulo quit today, he’d save nearly $10,000 by his 30th birthday. Catlow still smokes a pack per day, but would save well over $60,000 by the time she turns 65 — nearly double the amount of money in an average 401(k) account — and even more by cutting out vaping. And those numbers aren’t even accounting for savings in smoking or vaping related healthcare costs.
Rulo has a message for those who might consider reaching for their first pack or e-cigarette, despite the warnings about the financial and physical costs:
“Just don’t do it.”
For those who may be trying to quit smoking, online resources are available at SmokeFree.gov.