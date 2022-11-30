It’s colder now than when Caleb Rulo started smoking cigarettes during the summer.

The frigid air, his asthma and now the tobacco habit he picked up out of boredom all make it hard for him to skateboard for extended periods of time with his friends, none of whom smoke.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education and healthcare reporter, fall 2022. Reach me by email at by_aspen@outlook.com, in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720 or on social media @aspenBacher_ (Twitter & Instagram).

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you