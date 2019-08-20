Cleveland Davis, 39, was arrested Sunday in connection with threatening a woman with a gun and endangering her 9-year-old son.

The alleged incident occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Aug. 5, when police were called to Westbrook Drive in Hartsburg after a woman reported an assault with a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, the suspect shot at the woman with a handgun and threatened to burn her house down.

The woman told police the shot missed her and hit the bedroom wall two inches from her head. She said her 9-year-old son was present.

Davis is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, according to the probable cause statement.

Davis was being held in the Boone County Jail without bail.

He has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Business reporter, fall 2019 Studying business and economics journalism Reach me at khhccc@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.