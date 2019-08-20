Cleveland Davis, 39, was arrested Sunday in connection with threatening a woman with a gun and endangering her 9-year-old son.
The alleged incident occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Aug. 5, when police were called to Westbrook Drive in Hartsburg after a woman reported an assault with a weapon.
According to the probable cause statement, the suspect shot at the woman with a handgun and threatened to burn her house down.
The woman told police the shot missed her and hit the bedroom wall two inches from her head. She said her 9-year-old son was present.
Davis is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, according to the probable cause statement.
Davis was being held in the Boone County Jail without bail.
He has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.