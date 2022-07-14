A 30-year-old Columbia man was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the 2017 death of a 3-month-old infant.
Staffone Fountain was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
Columbia police found the baby’s body in a backpack hidden in a stack of tires at a local business in August 2019. But it wasn’t until police were alerted to information about an abandoned letter apparently written by the child’s mother that the case was able to move forward.
The letter addressed to the Columbia Police Department was found June 14 inside a wallet in a drawer, according to the probable cause statement.
In the letter, the mother said she worked a shift at a construction company, came home, fed her daughter and went to bed. She said she awakened to discover the baby with a towel wrapped around her neck and bleeding from the mouth.
According to the probable cause statement, the suspect was with the child as the mother slept. The two adults attempted to perform CPR without success, and the child was eventually put in a backpack and taken to a local tire outlet.
Columbia police would find this body “badly decomposed” on Aug. 15, 2019, according to the statement.
Detectives have confirmed that the mother and the suspect have multiple children together.
Fountain, who has listed his current home as St. Joseph, has prior convictions in Missouri for felony stealing, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
A bond hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 3.