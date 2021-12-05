A 26-year-old man died in a single-car crash at 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning.
Cameron Acton was driving southbound on U.S. 63 when his Ford F-250 truck left the road and drove down an embankment. The car overturned and came to a stop on the 200 block of Conley Road, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
EMS pronounced Acton deceased at the scene.
Acton was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release.
Columbia Police are investigating the accident and asking that if citizens know something, they say something. Anyone who can help is being asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).