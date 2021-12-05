A 26-year-old man died in a single-car crash at 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

Cameron Acton was driving southbound on U.S. 63 when his Ford F-250 truck left the road and drove down an embankment. The car overturned and came to a stop on the 200 block of Conley Road, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.

EMS pronounced Acton deceased at the scene.

Acton was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release.

Columbia Police are investigating the accident and asking that if citizens know something, they say something. Anyone who can help is being asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

Share your views

How do you get your news? Fill out our survey to share how you engage with the news.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and copy editor for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

Recommended for you