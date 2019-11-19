Randall Siddens, 34, passed away Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash on Grindstone Parkway in May, according to a Facebook post from his wife.
Police said Siddens was hit by a Ford Focus driven by 23-year-old Regine McCracken while collecting traffic cones following the 2019 TriZou Triathlon.
Columbia police say McCracken was going 18 miles-per-hour over the speed limit and was video chatting when she hit Siddens near Bearfield Road on May 5.
Siddens is survived by his wife, Adrienne, and three children.
The Siddens family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with bills and long term effects.