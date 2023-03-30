A man with a gun walking barefoot Thursday afternoon near Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive caused MU to push out a series of alerts that lasted about 30 minutes.
The first alert was posted at 2:22 p.m. saying Columbia police were investigating a subject heading southwest.
At 2:32 p.m., the next alert described the suspect and reported that he was last seen heading west toward Providence Road.
The all clear was given at 2:46 p.m., after the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, and campus was operating under normal conditions, according to the alert.
The alerts were released because MU Health Care facilities are in that area, posing a risk to employees, said Sara Diedrich of the MU News Bureau.