Walking into Love Sushi, customers may notice the restaurant is experiencing a shortage of a beloved condiment: sriracha.
Matthew Barron, who works for Doordash, loves the spicy Thai sauce.
“My family has, like, an ungodly amount of sriracha stocked up,” he says. “We go through it so much, but I did hear about (the shortage) and, I don’t know, it’s had some of my family members shaken a little bit.”
Sriracha isn't the only retail product in short supply. At various times this year, Columbia-area residents have noticed store shelves emptied of baby formula, feminine hygiene products and other goods.
Barron has also noticed the impact of the “Great Resignation,” a massive labor shortage that began after millions of Americans left their jobs during the pandemic.
“As a Doordasher," he said, "I definitely notice (the Great Resignation when) going in to pick up orders, like, they take longer to come out.”
Gas prices are high, airlines just can’t seem to find pilots and baby formula is scarce even as births increase. It might be easy to blame conflict in Ukraine or the aftermath of COVID-19, but MU economics professor Eric Parsons says it’s too complicated to be attributed to a single cause.
“I think one thing to note is that although we are seeing shortages in a variety of different products, the specifics of what's leading the shortage actually vary quite a bit by type,” Parsons said.
Not enough workers
Twenty million Americans left their jobs in the first five months of 2022, and many restaurants are scrambling to fill empty positions.
Many people have lost jobs, reduced their hours, or retired early, leaving behind positions in favor of what they'd consider more desirable jobs.
Parsons said companies including Amazon have been able to attract more workers at the expense of factories’ employment levels.
“If people can find a job that pays comparably (where) they like the work conditions better, they might be shifting (to those jobs),” said Parsons.
Parsons said the pandemic caused a psychological shift in which employees were made aware of other career options. As a result, many are not quitting, but switching, jobs.
Tampons
Many shoppers in Columbia and across the United States have reported store shelves emptied of tampons. Labor shortages are a surprisingly large component of the recent tampon shortage, Parsons said.
“In the tampon industry, specifically, because it's considered a medical device — there are stricter regulations on hiring so that makes it even more difficult to fill open positions in those factories due to those regulations on production,” Parsons said.
He says this is the market where labor shortages have had arguably the biggest impact, but other pandemic-related issues have hit the tampon industry.
One such issue is supply chain logistics, or the process of transporting a product from one point to another. It’s also harder to find truckers willing and qualified to transport products.
Additionally, materials used to make tampons — including cotton — were geared during the pandemic toward making personal protective equipment such as face masks.
Baby formula
“The baby formula industry is actually compounded by a couple things,” he continues. “One of them was there was a recall, and so that pulled (some of the product) out of supply.”
This occurred Feb. 17, when Abbott Nutrition — a massive manufacturer of baby formula — issued a voluntary recall due to the risk of a rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection known as Cronobacter sakazakii.
Also, Parsons said the pandemic has created what he calls “waves of demand.”
“So, at the beginning of the pandemic, people stockpiled baby formula much like they did toilet paper. And so there's a big spike in demand, but then after that, people were using their stored supplies instead of buying new, so demand fell.
“So as a result, factories kind of cut back on their production.”
On top of it all, there are trade policy issues. US trade policy strictly limits the amount of formula that can be imported from Europe.
Sriracha
As for the lack of sriracha in stores and restaurants, the shortage has more to do with environmental factors.
“There’s been a large drought in the pepper crop in northern Mexico ..." he said. "That’s a very specific supply issue, and that one's not necessarily due to trucking or labor shortages or anything.”