Many Muslims are facing an unusually solitary Ramadan

Religious communities have been deeply impacted by COVID-19. Church services have gone remote, temple gatherings have been canceled and, for Muslims, the month of Ramadan will be unlike any other.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of fasting, prayer and community. It began Thursday evening.
But changes at the Islamic Center of Central Missouri in Columbia began weeks ago. It was one of the first religious institutions in Columbia to close, said outreach coordinator Shakir Hamoodi.
“We acted immediately, during the same evening (MU’s) chancellor announced he’s going to stop the in-person classes,” Hamoodi said.
Those, like Hamoodi, whose families are in Columbia will still be able to pray, eat and celebrate together at home during the month. Hamoodi sees it as an opportunity for families with children to bond and learn virtues of patience and love together.
But Sohaila Bakr, a senior at MU studying computer science, won’t be able to pray and break the fast with her family. They live in Egypt.
Although Bakr has been making time to join the Islamic Center’s Zoom programs, being in mosque provides comfort and solace. Single people, like her, can usually break their fasts with others at the mosque, but that’s not a possibility this year. She’ll have to cook and break her fast alone, even though part of Ramadan is about people and connecting with the community.
“I don’t know how I’m going to feel about Ramadan, being just at home,” Bakr said.
Eid al-Fitr will be different as well. Eid, celebrated with food and festivities with family members and friends, is the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.
If it were any other year, Bakr would go about her day as usual — fasting throughout the day, going to classes, then praying and breaking her fast with friends at the mosque.
Without that routine this year, fasting will be more challenging.
“It’s like when you’re assigned homework, but no one else (besides Muslims) has homework, and you’re doing it alone,” said Dina Adel, Bakr’s friend and a senior at MU.
Bakr was aware of concerns about fasting risks during the pandemic, as the issue was brought up during one of the mosque’s Zoom lectures. However, a speaker who had consulted with an expert said fasting is not dangerous for a healthy person, and can even be beneficial .
Life is a little easier for those with family around. Bana Daghlas, the secretary of the MU Muslim Student Organization, is from Columbia and gets to spend Ramadan with her parents and brothers.
She’ll miss going to the mosque, especially for the breaking of fast and for the nightly Taraweeh prayers, which can last an hour or two, held during Ramadan.
“We’re trying to do replacements of those at home, so we’ll just break our fasts with our family and do the prayers at home as a family, as opposed to doing it with the whole community,” Daghlas said.
Adapting to separation
Praying and eating with family can help a lot during times of uncertainty.
“This year, instead of going to the mosque every day (to break their fast), single people are just going to be at home by themselves, which really sucks,” Daghlas said.
But a group of her friends who are Muslim are planning to gather on Zoom for dinners. “People are just trying to adapt to it and make the best of what we have,” she said.
Other years, Daghlas would get coffee and dessert with friends after going to the mosque, a small tradition she will miss this year. Breakfasts at IHOP before sunrise with her friends had also become a bit of a tradition.
Daghlas has joined a few of the Zoom programs, but for the most part, she has just spent time with her family.
“I think people who don’t have anyone will benefit the most from those (programs), just to have at least somebody to interact with,” Daghlas said.
Like Bakr, though, Daghlas said fasting this year will be especially challenging without the preoccupations of school and work.
“You didn’t really feel tired or hungry until an hour before you’re breaking your fast,” Daghlas said. “This year, we’re just going to be at home, so I feel like it’s going to be a lot harder.”
At the end of the day, Daghlas is trying to see Ramadan this year as an opportunity to strengthen her faith and herself.
Coming to an understanding
Despite understanding the magnitude of the crisis quickly, many in the Muslim community reacted negatively to the closure of the mosque.
“They hated it,” Hamoodi said. “They are not used to this thing, that our mosque would be shut in the faces of those who would love to worship. But eventually, they realized it is serious.”
There were even verbal arguments within the community. Hamoodi said it took a lot of shouting at first to reach a consensus.
As the virus has spread and claimed an estimated 50,000 lives across the U.S. and 200,000 worldwide, feelings have changed.
“But now, they realize, ‘Oh, thank God we did it,’” Hamoodi said. “It is the safety of the individual, which is far more important. God forbid, one individual would have been devastating for our community.”
Hamoodi said there is nothing in the Quran, the religious text of Islam, telling Muslims to practice their faith in a way that could cause themselves harm.
“God is not in need of our worship,” Hamoodi said. “Our worship is a sign of our obedience to God. He is not in need of me going to the mosque if, in the process, I subject myself, my family and others to an unnecessary risk.”
Although the community came to understand, after a few days people started to miss the programs the mosque provided. This led to the mosque hosting sessions over Zoom, especially educational programs. This includes the Islamic school for children and other short classes for the community. The Islamic community in Columbia is relatively small, so educational programs for children have been continuing virtually without a hitch.
The absence of Friday prayers has been especially jarring. Muslims are able to pray at home, but Friday prayers, jumah, are congregational prayers where Muslims worship together at the mosque.
Despite the unique challenges Muslims are facing right now with Ramadan, COVID-19’s impact is definitely universal.
“We pray for the rest of the country and the world to pass this crisis and find the solution,” Hamoodi said. “But what’s more important is for individuals, communities and countries to learn and to take lessons from this. Through cooperation, we can be much safer than being rivals with one another.”