Marching Mizzou director Amy Knopps lifted up a drum head on Tuesday to reveal where the band would travel next year — but it was covered with paper.
Students cheered when she finally broke the suspense and revealed the band’s logo with the Ireland flag in the background.
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2024, Marching Mizzou will play MU’s fight songs down the streets of Dublin in the St. Patrick’s Festival Parade. The next day, they’ll compete in the International Band Championship in Limerick.
Coming off a performance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Ireland trip will continue building on the band’s legacy and goals, Knopps said.
“(The parade) draws half a million spectators. It is broadcast internationally and, of course, locally as well,” Knopps said. “It's very prestigious, and it’ll be an honor for us to perform and represent the state of Missouri, our School of Music and the University of Missouri on that international stage.”
She had walked into the announcement meeting wearing a green shirt, so everyone knew they’d be going to Ireland, said sophomore Chris Wang, mellophone section leader — but that didn't make the reveal any less exciting.
They saw it coming because Marching Mizzou was scheduled to go in 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Four days before their planned departure, they had to cancel the trip. They postponed it to 2021 but had to cancel again since it still wasn’t safe.
Marching Mizzou was selected through an application process. Knopps said she’s proud of students for earning the invitation and excited to watch them perform in such a historic parade and experience Ireland’s beauty and culture.
Marching Mizzou has been to Ireland for the same competition and parade before — in 2012 and 2016 with then-director Brad Snow. Both years, they won the competition. The competition will include a few other collegiate and high school bands from the U.S. and bands from Ireland and other European countries. Knopps said the band is looking to defend its title.
“Everyone's definitely excited for that experience and they're willing to take on the challenges, especially after seeing how much of a reward it was from the work we put in for Macy’s,” Wang said. “(The opportunity) means a lot to the ensemble because it's a sign that the ensemble is thriving and that Dr. Knopps and all the other directors are doing a phenomenal job of making sure that Marching Mizzou is going in the right direction.”
The trip is planned for March 14-20, 2024. It counts as a study abroad program, and students can earn three credit hours through the program and classes they’ll take before and after.
Members aren’t required to go, Knopps said, but about three-fourths of Marching Mizzou went on the previous trips, and most students are planning to go in 2024. Marching Mizzou is at its capacity of 350 members this year, and Knopps is hoping to maintain that number next year.
The cost of the trip will mostly fall on students since it’s a study abroad program. Knopps said she’s working with their travel company to make it as cost-effective as possible.
Tuition rates will be the same as for other MU classes. For the current school year, tuition for three credit hours is about $1,000 for Missouri residents. Knopps said students’ normal financial aid packages will apply to lower the tuition fee. They can also apply for study abroad scholarships to lower program fees like airfare, hotel costs, meals and activities, but those costs haven’t been determined yet.
The trip will be many students’ first time outside of the U.S., including Cooper Gibbs, a drum major who will be a fifth-year senior next year.
He’s wanted to travel to Ireland and said it’s an honor for Marching Mizzou to be invited to go. He’s thrilled to see its culture and scenery — and equally looking forward to just experiencing a sense of unfamiliarity and new perspective as a visitor.
“I'm really excited,” Gibbs said. “It's just such a good group of people to travel overseas with in the band, and I wouldn't pick any other group to do it with.”
For senior Annabel Carter, clarinet section leader, the trip is a chance to see Ireland for the first time and family she hasn’t seen since before the pandemic. She was born in England, and her whole dad’s side of the family lives in Europe. She planned to visit them after the trip in 2020. She was crushed to miss out on seeing them and making memories in Ireland with everyone in the band.
“Some of our members had already packed, so they had to unpack from a trip they never went on,” Carter said. “We already had our green Ireland hoodies; we already had our shirts and our luggage tags … It was really sad, especially for our members who weren't coming back.”
She can’t wait to finally play MU’s fight songs in Dublin, especially after experiencing how emotional that moment was in the Macy’s parade.
“The fight song means so much to me and being able to like show that to everyone,” Carter said. “As soon as we finished (at Macy’s), everyone in the band just started screaming — just like screaming pure joy. Everyone was smiling and happy crying. Extremely corny, but I'm really excited to have that moment again. It's such a privilege to be able to experience that twice.”
Next year will be Carter’s last at MU. She said going to Ireland with Marching Mizzou will be the final chapter on what’s been the greatest part of her MU experience.
“It's been those trips that have been the most concrete times at Mizzou that have shown me like ‘Oh, this is my place. These are my people.’ So it's just been an amazing opportunity I never thought I would have had. There are memories that are gonna stick with me way past graduation, way past when I can no longer play an instrument.”