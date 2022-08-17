Over 300 members of Marching Mizzou sat on the cool blacktop after their first day of practice as a full ensemble Wednesday. The band was about to learn that they would be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 24 and would highlight the song “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow, singer and MU alumna.
Director of Marching Mizzou Amy Knopps announced the song choice at the close of the practice.
“All I wanna do is have some fun, and that’s what we’re going to do in New York City on 34th Street,” said Knopps before the crowd.
The rest of the band’s parade performance will function like a normal performance, similar to homecoming, but the bands are adding the additional selection of “All I Wanna Do” to further highlight MU, which is why they chose a song by a MU alumna, according to Knopps.
The band will do two of its fight songs, including “Go, Fight, Win Tigers” to make its performance interactive with those watching the parade so viewers will be able to chant along.
Knopps decided to make the announcement on Wednesday so that the team can have as much time as possible to practice its performance for the late-November parade.
The band practices three to four days out the week, and the practices for the parade will be incorporated into these practices.