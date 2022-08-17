Over 300 members of Marching Mizzou sat on the cool blacktop after their first day of practice as a full ensemble Wednesday. The band was about to learn that they would be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 24 and would highlight the song “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow, singer and MU alumna.

Director of Marching Mizzou Amy Knopps announced the song choice at the close of the practice.

