Robust Cannabis

Robust Cannabis has a 75,000-square-foot greenhouse in Cuba, Mo. State regulators are disputing rules targeting packaging aimed at children.

 Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent

The labels and packaging for marijuana-related products, “shall not be made to be attractive to children,” the Missouri constitution states.

That’s why state regulators are proposing requiring “plain or uniform labeling,” similar to those of cigarettes or medicines, said Amy Moore, director of Missouri’s cannabis regulation under the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.