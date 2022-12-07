Election 2022 Marijuana

Blake Williams pulls leaves off a cannabis plant as he harvests it at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight in Grandview, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday, which means most adults over 21 can possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis without penalty and existing medical marijuana dispensaries can begin to apply for comprehensive licenses.

These changes are the result of Amendment 3 passing Nov. 8 in Missouri with 53.1% voter approval.

