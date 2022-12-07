Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday, which means most adults over 21 can possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis without penalty and existing medical marijuana dispensaries can begin to apply for comprehensive licenses.
These changes are the result of Amendment 3 passing Nov. 8 in Missouri with 53.1% voter approval.
Legal sale of recreational marijuana, however, won’t begin until at least February, when the state must begin the process of converting medical licenses to comprehensive ones.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has 60 days from receipt to review and approve the applications, according to the department website.
Current medical marijuana facilities will be the first to receive comprehensive licenses, said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation within the DHSS.
The state also must issue as many recreational licenses as there are current licenses to sell medical marijuana. All 191 medical dispensaries now open in Missouri have the potential to become recreational sellers.
Businesses that receive a license will then be able to sell recreational marijuana beginning Feb. 8.
After the first recreational licenses go out to existing facilities, new applicants will be able to seek microbusiness licenses beginning in June. The state must begin accepting those applications no later than September, and licenses will likely be issued starting in December 2023.
The initiative mandates a lottery system that will issue at least 144 licenses for cannabis microbusinesses, with priority given to low-income applicants and those harmed by the long history of marijuana prohibition.
Thus, the microbusiness licenses will give preference to entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities, including those with an income cap, disabled veterans, those with previous non-violent marijuana convictions and those who attended a low-income school district, among other criteria.
Any business that applies for a recreational license is required to submit a plan that entails how they will “promote and encourage participation in the regulated marijuana industry by people from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition,” according to the department website.
Non-microbusiness licenses will be considered no earlier than July 2024.
After Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, seven medical dispensary licenses were awarded to Columbia businesses, and 42 applications were denied.
Over 800 companies who failed to receive medical licenses in 2019 have filed lawsuits, and at least 400 are still in various stages of litigation.
The previous licenses were awarded through a scoring process performed by a third-party agency hired by the state. The new lottery system aims to avoid the controversy that arose from the scoring system, Viets said.
Also on Thursday, more than 200,000 medical marijuana patients will be able to buy 6 ounces instead of 4 ounces per month. Renewal of their medical marijuana cards has also been extended from one year to three years.
Passage of Amendment 3 also allows adults to grow cannabis at home with a state-issued registration card, permitting a maximum of six mature plants, six immature plants and six clones.
The amendment also sets in motion a process where the state must develop a system of expunging past marijuana-related convictions for many. Missouri is the first of 21 states with legal recreational marijuana provisions to include expungement of past convictions.
Smoking marijuana in public, however, is still not allowed but will be met with a fine rather than an arrest.
Cities and counties can ban licensed cannabis stores, but only by a full public vote, not merely a vote by a city or county council.
A local ballot measure to prohibit cannabis licenses may take place only once every four years during a general election. The measure must receive at least 60% approval to pass.