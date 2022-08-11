Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes.

Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for over 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.

  • Evan Lasseter is a graduate student studying government reporting. Evan is reporting for a project with the Missouri News Network, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impacts of policy decisions on Missouri residents.

