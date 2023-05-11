Meet David Myers. Students call 'him the busiest person in the School of Music'

After recording audio from his studio, David Myers buzzed around the University Philharmonic Orchestra’s rehearsal room, first controlling a drone and then filming with a camera strapped to his vest.
He asked for another take of the horn section shot and adjusted his camera.
“I’m trying to make it look cool,” he said in his bright, easygoing style. The orchestra laughed. “All right, it looks cool.”
On a recent afternoon, he was filming short clips of the orchestra playing “Old Missouri,” MU’s alma mater. Senior Jack Snelling arranged the song for orchestra and choir for a new commencement video that will be played at each graduation ceremony.
Many students and faculty call Myers the busiest person in the School of Music.
His office is a first-class recording studio in Sinquefield Music Center, where he’s the director of audio and visual services. He works behind the scenes recording livestreams for the school’s numerous concerts, many of which are in the evenings and on weekends.
He just made it through April, the month when seemingly every large ensemble, studio ensemble and performance student hold end-of-semester concerts and recitals, sometimes up to five or six in one day. Of the 91 livestreamed and recorded events this semester, 67 were in April.
Myers said he’s supposed to work 40 hours per week and has to ask permission to go over that.
“They get tired of hearing from me,” he said. His typical week might be more like 50 or 55 hours, but every day might be completely different. During the busiest two weeks in April, he clocked in about 120 hours. He said there's no shortcuts with the production schedule and quality of work they do.
“He carries the school on top of his back,” senior cellist and studio assistant Nate Roberts said.
After three years, Myers still can’t believe his job is real. The equipment he has access to is on par with some of the top music schools, he said, a quality unheard of for most state schools.
“It's not a normal thing,” Myers said. “If you look at a lot of the schools, especially in the SEC, we're very much like heads and shoulders above whatever their production capabilities are by far,” Myers said. “We hold a candle to a lot of the larger schools like Berkeley and North Texas.”
In addition to livestreams, he uses the studio for recording sessions for musicians in and outside of MU. In April, he worked on recording, mixing and mastering The Brink CoMo’s upcoming album, Austin Way's upcoming bassoon album, a Phi Mu Alpha video and the MU commencement video. In the past, he's recorded for artists including gospel pop singer Joshua Rogers and composers at the Mizzou International Composers Festival.
A laboratory
Myers arrived at MU in 2019 as Sinquefield Music Center was being built. He came with the understanding that it was a blank slate he could design a studio for.
The studio has a live recording room that bands can fit into, two isolation rooms and the main studio room with a colossal custom-designed desk and control equipment. Myers chose the layout and equipment himself in a three-month period of research when he started the job.
“Each piece of gear here — it's almost like a small museum of recording history,” Myers said. “Each one of these things has a very unique sound. It's almost like colors in an artist's palette.”
Monitors that are synced with cameras and sound systems in Whitmore Recital Hall, Sheryl Crow Hall and Room 130 allow him to run the livestreams from the studio. He can also spy on rehearsals whenever he wants.
“Sometimes I make fun of people,” Myers said. “They just don't know.”
Right after the studio was completed and Sinquefield Music Center opened in February 2020, the pandemic hit.
The studio is what carried the School of Music through the pandemic, Myers and students said.
Performing is an essential part of ensemble classes, and hearing others perform is so important that music majors are required to attend a certain number of concerts each semester.
During the pandemic, live concerts weren’t possible. The studio allowed Myers to record ensembles that could play together while meeting safety guidelines.
While the pandemic was at its peak, the studio team recorded performances every week and edited them into YouTube compilations called Monday Mashups. For Myers and assistants, this made for a hectic schedule of trying to continually plan, edit and record things at once.
Suddenly having to figure out how to make this work while still learning to use everything in the new studio was like drinking from a fire hydrant, Eliza Brooks said. She graduated from MU in December and is the first senior audio and visual engineer, a level above studio assistants.
After three years, their processes have gotten simpler as they learned by trial and error. Brooks has enjoyed the challenge of exploring what the studio has the capability to do.
“The studio for me is like what I think education should be," Brooks said. "It's very curious, and it's always evolving, and people are always learning and growing.”
Myers said the studio is a chameleon and has likely been the most beneficial thing the School of Music ever made, not only for the school’s music projects but also for collaborations with other areas of the university and artists outside of MU.
'Not magic'
Many times concerts are held outside these School of Music buildings in performance spaces such as the Missouri Theatre and churches. When multiple concerts are happening at the same time in different locations, Myers has the ability to control the livestream remotely.
He has student assistants who help set up and take down equipment and learn technical recording skills. He trains them to eventually run livestreams on their own for smaller setups such as student recitals, but he’s always on call in case they need help.
Depending on the venue and ensemble, setting up for a livestream can take hours. A voice recital in Sheryl Crow Hall might be easy. But for the 7 p.m. Concert Jazz Band concert on March 22 at Rhynsburger Theatre, Myers said they got there at 11 a.m. to start setting up the cables, mics, tripods, cameras and other equipment.
“I took an hour for lunch, so it was like seven hours of, ‘Go, go, go, get ready’ just to be able to hit ‘start stream’ and everything work and the concert go smoothly — no bumps or technical glitches," Myers said.
"When someone picks up a mic, it works. All these things are not magic. It's all one thing building on top of another. Like, one thing works. OK, go to the next thing and make that work ... until you get to the point where, ‘OK, it all works.’”
He likes the tactile nature of the job, such as setting up all the pieces and figuring out how to make it all work together like a puzzle.
“He is the epitome of organized chaos,” senior assistant Yoni Astatke said. “He always has a plan, and he can get through some really hard and complex things. He is very skilled at his job; he just intuitively knows what to do very well.”
Concert Jazz Band and other ensembles such as the Mizzou New Music Ensemble are especially complex but his favorite ensembles to watch. They might need 20 mics for a Mizzou New Music Ensemble concert, especially to capture lots of different percussion instruments.
When he runs livestreams, he sits at the monitor in the studio or off-campus venue. He listens to make sure the livestream sound quality is good and chooses which camera angles to show at each moment.
After a concert ends and they tear down the equipment, the recording goes onto a cloud server they store all the recordings on, in addition to YouTube.
The weight of a link
Myers hears a lot of music. Some performances are so good he feels like he should be paying to watch.
“Music is this art form that kind of gets lost into time unless it's captured, and it just breaks my heart that there are so many amazing musical moments that no one can ever hear ever again,” Myers said. “I just love the idea that I have the chance to capture some of those.”
The videos make performances available for anyone in the world to watch. This helps promote MU’s music programs and allows students to share their events with anyone who can’t attend in person.
Roberts, one of the studio assistants, has family in Arizona, New Hampshire, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, California and Texas. As a cello performance major, it’s important to him that his family can see what he’s doing and how he’s progressing.
Having links to professional-quality, multi-angle performance videos can be life-changing for students’ futures. Lots of competitions and auditions have musicians send videos instead of traveling to play. Having high-quality audio gives students a better chance in those auditions, and in portfolios for other job opportunities.
Roberts recorded his graduate school auditions in the studio. Graduate schools for cello performance can be extremely competitive, and he got into the University of Louisville.
“It gave me a shot,” Roberts said. “I felt like I wouldn't have one without the recording studio.”
Astatke is a vocal performance major. He’s going to Louisiana State University next year and recorded his graduate school auditions in the studio.
“I'm really lucky that we have the opportunity to use state-of-the-art technology, and that I have that at my disposal for some important auditions that I've had,” Astatke said. “I can say with certainty that it's helped me with competitions; it's helped me get into grad school. The quality of the work Dave did on those videos is outstanding.”
Experience at first-class studio
Jeanne Sinquefield, a philanthropist at the School of Music, said having a high-quality studio was a required part of the plans for donating $10 million for the building. She said not recording music is like not publishing books.
After seeing how the studio has evolved, she’s excited that music is being recorded and students are able to learn how to use the studio.
“There are students now who are getting really fired up not only about the music side, but about the background side,” said Sinquefield, who last month was appointed to the UM System Board of Curators. “So that means you can go out and still get a job in the music area because you know how to record, so that's pretty cool for us.”
Roberts said his studio experience is the best job he’s ever had and gives him a backup plan for his career as a cellist. Astatke said it gave him the skills to record his work throughout his singing career.
Astatke, Brooks and Roberts said learning to work the equipment was difficult but Myers was an amazing teacher.
“He is so knowledgeable and he knows the function of everything in that studio like the back of his hand, and yet he is very humble about it,” Astatke said. “He doesn't treat you any differently if you have experience versus if you don't have as much experience. He will meet you where you're at and will help you do what needs to get done and help you learn.”
Myers got the “recording bug” while in college at Furman University, originally planning to major in trumpet performance. When he transferred to Western Carolina University, he saw the recording studio and felt like he belonged.
He got accepted to a dual-track program where he could learn audio and visual recording and trumpet. He worked there after graduating, and then at the University of Alabama, where he was in charge of building and running the $1 million sound system for its marching band. He still plays trumpet at gigs and shows occasionally.
"I'm just a big music nerd, and that's just how it is; I can't help it," Myers said. "It's just been in me from the get go. Ever since I picked up the trumpet, I knew that music was the thing that I was going to do in some form or fashion.
"So I'm very, very privileged to continue to have an opportunity to work in music and it's still a great privilege to be able to play music and that be my job. That's crazy. It doesn't make sense. But I'm gonna still roll with it."