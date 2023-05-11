 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Meet David Myers. Students call 'him the busiest person in the School of Music'

Meet David Myers. Students call 'him the busiest person in the School of Music'

After recording audio from his studio, David Myers buzzed around the University Philharmonic Orchestra’s rehearsal room, first controlling a drone and then filming with a camera strapped to his vest.

He asked for another take of the horn section shot and adjusted his camera.

David Myers sets up equipment for the Wontanara and Africa Lolo groups

David Myers sets up equipment for the Wontanara and Africa Lolo groups to perform on April 13 at Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Myers works with MU’s School of Music at Sinquefield Music Center. He specifically works as the director of audio and visual services.
The main equipment of the livestream is set up outside of the theatre

The main equipment of the livestream is set up outside of the theatre on April 13 at Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The School of Music livestreams most of their events.
David Myers analyzes his software at the recording studio

David Myers analyzes his software at the recording studio on April 14 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Myers was in charge of designing and putting the studio together. The studio was completed in early 2020 before the pandemic hit.
David Myers puts together a song he recorded earlier this year

David Myers puts together a song he recorded earlier this year on April 14 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Myers is also in charge of recording concerts.
Eliza Brooks sets up equipment for the Wontanara and Africa Lolo groups

Eliza Brooks sets up equipment for the Wontanara and Africa Lolo groups to perform on April 13 at Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Brooks is the senior audio and visual engineer at the School of Music.
David Myers and his assistant Eliza Brooks connect wires and cords

David Myers and his assistant Eliza Brooks connect wires and cords under the stage for the Wontanara and Africa Lolo groups' performance later in the evening on April 13 at Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Myers is the director of all audio and visual services for the School of Music.
David Myers works on his latest project at the recording studio

David Myers works on his latest project at the recording studio on April 14 at the Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Myers is the recording studio director.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ederner@mail.missouri.edu or the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

  • I am a photographer with a drive to create. My work is a way for me to appreciate and observe the world around me. As an editor, I strive to empower photographers, to help them feel confident and proud of their work.  Spring 2023 Photojournalism Graduate, Minors: Sociology, Women & Gender Studies