Completing a four-year degree wasn’t always an attainable goal for Jeffrey Ford.
After leaving the military, Ford graduated from Metropolitan Community College in the Kansas City area with an associate degree in 1996. It would be 22 years before he returned to school for a four-year degree.
“It was out of my reach financially — paying for my tuition, books and fees,” he said.
Now, Ford is a senior at MU completing a bachelor’s degree in geography while fulfilling his duties as president of the Student Veterans Association and a Missouri Students Association senator.
But his past as a young man unable to remain in higher education is still a reality for many.
The number of men enrolled at two- and four-year colleges is trailing behind the number of women at record levels, with women making up 59.5% of college students and men making up 40.5% at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The trend cuts across factors such as race and class, although enrollment rates for poor and working-class white men — a category Ford fell into — are lower than those of Black, Latino and Asian men from the same economic background.
"I've been struggling with those same dynamics for quite some time — you know, affordability and the need to work," Ford said.
At MU, the enrollment rate for males at MU is 44.1%, whereas the enrollment rate for females is 55.9%. The rate has changed little during the past three years.
The university is monitoring the trend, said Chuck May, MU executive director of student recruitment and admissions.
“It hasn't been a concern of ours yet,” May said “But we are watching it. Leadership is watching it, and they're very aware of (the gap)."
The graduation rate of male MU students is also lower than that of their female peers, with only 68.4% of male students completing a bachelor's degree since they started at the university compared to 76% of female students.
To help address the male achievement gap, the university has been participating in a nationwide initiative offered by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities called Powered by Politics. According to the initiative’s website, the 125 participating institutions are divided into 16 “transformation clusters,” with each cluster focused on “solving different pieces of the student success puzzle.”
The goal is to create and test solutions to “help students succeed in college, complete their degrees, and be well-prepared for the workforce.”
MU’s transformation cluster focuses on two demographics: first-generation students and male students. Researchers in this cluster are currently working on a document to summarize their findings, said Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies.
The document will explore the factors that contribute to the male achievement gap in higher education, as well as potential solutions.
“Each one of the clusters is sort of a think tank (focused on) a specific area of opportunity to improve student success,” Spain said. “By combining our data, we’re able to look at large trends. We’re able to identify practices and processes, learn from one another, partner on trying some new practices and track the impact that those new practices have on improving the success rates we’re trying to address."
Nearly 20 factors may help explain why male students aren't graduating at the same rate as female students, said William Cummings, a humanities professor at the University of South Florida. Biological factors include the differing pace of brain development between boys and girls, and social factors include cultural ideas about masculinity, he said.
“This is a national, and, in fact, an international trend,” Cummings said. “You can see it across every demographic group. Within any given racial or ethnic category, the women always outperform the men... . Any way you slice the cake, men are not doing as well.”
The average college graduate earns $32,000 more annually and $1 million over a lifetime compared to non-graduates, according to the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. Graduates also are more likely to volunteer and donate to charity.
Work on improving college enrollment and retention is occurring at the public school level.
In Columbia, children can apply to an Advancement Via Individual Determination program as early as seventh grade. The AVID program is aimed at students with grade point averages in the 2.0 to 3.5 range and teaches time management and organizational skills.
“Generally speaking, I think you do see that some, but not all, young men seem to struggle in the area of executive functioning more than girls do,” said Shanna Dale, AVID coordinator. “But we definitely think the skills we teach in AVID that focus on executive functioning and critical reading and writing skills can help (male students) catch up and be perfectly ready to go on to college.”
The male achievement gap in higher education doesn’t just exist in universities, but community colleges as well. The New York Times reports that the post-pandemic enrollment shock was largely driven by male students and mostly experienced at community colleges. According to the article, men were more likely to leave community college than women last year.
During the 2020 fall semester, Moberly Area Community College, which has campuses in Columbia, Moberly, Hannibal, Kirksville and Mexico, had 63% female students and 37% male students. This year, those numbers are 64% and 36%.
Dr. Jeff Lashley, president of MACC, said the institution is currently monitoring this gap, and has been for quite some time.
“This is kind of a complex issue that higher education has been looking at for a long time,” Lashley said. “It’s not new. I think it’s important for us to look at and understand. If it has negative impacts, then we want to address that... . We pay attention to it, and it’s something that we’re looking at for sure.”