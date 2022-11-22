 Skip to main content
top story

Mid-Missouri LGBTQ community shaken by weekend shooting in Colorado

Roughly 45 members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday night in Columbia to mourn the victims of a shooting that took place in a Colorado nightclub over the weekend.

Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday evening at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs. 

Roni Truehardt places paintings they made of the Club Q shooting victims

Roni Truehardt places paintings they made of the Club Q shooting victims on the table honoring them after a vigil on Tuesday at The Center Project in Columbia. Truehardt said that, for them, art has been a way to process the shooting and its fallout.
Photographs of the Club Q shooting victims

Photographs of the Club Q shooting victims are displayed on a table after a vigil on Tuesday at The Center Project in Columbia. They are, from left, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Daniel Aston and Ashley Paugh.
Gioia Baysinger, left, holds a candle

Gioia Baysinger, left, holds a candle during a vigil in honor of the Club Q shooting victims on Tuesday at The Center Project in Columbia. Roughly 45 people attended the event.
Struby Struble, right, hugs David Tager

Struby Struble, right, hugs David Tager at a vigil in honor of the Club Q shooting victims on Tuesday at The Center Project in Columbia. In Missouri this year, there have been 34 hate crime incidents based on either sexual orientation or gender identity bias, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Oliver Ackerman holds a candle

Oliver Ackerman holds a candle during a vigil in honor of the Club Q shooting victims on Tuesday at The Center Project in Columbia. By the time the shooter was taken into custody, it was Nov. 20, recognized as Transgender Day of Remembrance. The day memorializes transgender people who have lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence.

