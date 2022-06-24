Mid-Missourians react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

It was a day of great celebration and great sorrow Friday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in support of abortion rights late afternoon Friday outside the Boone County Courthouse for a hastily gathered demonstration over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
After almost 50 years of constitutional protection for the right to seek an abortion, the court found in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that abortion cannot be justified as a fundamental liberty, according to the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.
Women, men and children gathered around 5 p.m. for the protest, some in bright shirts bearing abortion rights advocacy messages and others holding multicolored posters with messages such as “I’m a woman, not a womb.”
“I'm tired of the U.S. we live in,” said local marketing coordinator Katelynn Ketsenburg, who attended the protest. “That's why I came out here — because I want change. I’m going to try fighting as hard as I can.”
She said she’s outraged that a horror story is necessary to permit a person to seek an abortion. “I can't afford a child. No one can afford anything,” she said.
Melissa Cameron began organizing the protest and spreading the word as soon as she heard the news. She sought help from Breanon Kratzer and a host of local activists who helped organize the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march in early May when the initial opinion was leaked.
“Roe v. Wade was never enough. It never has been,” Cameron said before the crowd. “Abortion are inaccessible to many communities, especially here.”
Abortion rights will now be decided by states. According to The Associated Press, 13 states have already enacted abortion bans in the event Roe was overturned, with Missouri among them.
Within 20 minutes of the announcement, Attorney General Eric Schmitt codified Missouri’s “trigger law” into state legislature, making abortions illegal across the state. On Twitter, Schmitt wrote that Missouri was the first state in the nation to “effectively end abortion and has become the most Pro Life state in America.”
At the demonstration, Rachel Taylor, another local organizer, led protesters in a collective scream of rage at that reality. She lamented the lack of engagement from politicians and men in the movement.
“This is not a women's issue,” Taylor said, addressing the crowd. “This is about you, too. You have to get involved.”
Several local politicians spoke at the event, including Chimene Schwach, a Democrat running to represent the 47th District, which includes Harrisburg, Rocheport and Sturgeon, as well as current Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia. They reiterated the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections.
“When we can’t make decisions for ourselves, and Jefferson City reaches into your house and makes decisions for your livelihood, that is not OK,” Schwach said. “If they can't make our lives more equitable, this is a government that has to go.”
Violet Vonder Haar, a mid-Missouri singer-songwriter, led the crowd with songs in support of abortion rights, including her single “Hard-Headed Woman.”
After the scheduled speakers, several demonstrators came forward from the crowd to offer a message, including Supriya Vuda, an MU medical student.
“We all went to bed last night and woke up this morning with our right to have abortive health care, and within seconds that was taken away,” Vuda said. “Do we want to live in an America that can do that?”
As the demonstrators dispersed, Cameron reiterated the plan to protest again at 5 p.m. Saturday outside the courthouse.
“I guess I'm just a little bit tired of being a woman in the world,” said Samantha Daley, a demonstrator at the rally. “I'm just mad, I think.”
‘Roe is history’
Earlier in the afternoon, about 40 abortion-rights opponents gathered across the Missouri Supreme Court steps in downtown Jefferson City. Brandishing large banners reading “Roe is history” and “Love wins,” the group reveled in the wake of the court’s decision.
Organized by a coalition of mid-Missouri anti-abortion groups, the demonstration’s planning began the moment Dobbs was accepted to the court’s docket, Bonnie Lee, who attended the event, said.
Lee is an organizer with 40 Days for Life, an anti-abortion group that helped helm the demonstration. She said she understood how difficult unplanned pregnancies can be for women. However, Lee said she believes opponents of abortion rights offer women enough support to alleviate stress on finances, housing, jobs and child care.
“They make it sound like we just want them to have the baby and that’s it. That’s far from the truth,” Lee said.
Mary Brand, who drove up from St. Thomas to attend the demonstration, said, "It gave me chills to finally realize that this was happening.”
Brand worked with the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole in the 1970s and said she saw doctors imprisoned for administering abortions. "There's no doubt in our mind that life begins at conception,” she added.
A light rain fell on the crowd as speakers, including state Reps. Sarah Walsh, R-Ashland, and Doug Richey, R-Clay, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe took to the microphone. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also attended, holding up the marker he used to sign the state’s “trigger law” in 2019.
“I think it's very beautiful that on this historic day, the Lord is sending us happy tears from heaven,” Walsh said. “Life is precious, and life has always been my number one priority and certainly in the Legislature. And I want to just say that life prevails today.”
Kehoe thanked those who “have given hundreds of thousands of hours of prayer, walking on sidewalks, visiting with your elected officials and voting for people who are pro-life.”
Letitia Wong of the Frederick Douglass Foundation also spoke at the rally. Wong said her mother, a recent immigrant to the United States, was urged to have an abortion 41 years ago because of the potential for birth defects. She refused, and Wong was born healthy.
To Wong, Roe’s existence implied that a pregnant person “isn’t woman enough to be a mother.”
“We can’t discount the long-term consequences of abortion,” Wong said. “We’re not just cutting off one life, we’re cutting off generations after that.”
Onlookers bowed their heads in prayer, offered a chorus of amens and occasionally joined in rousing applause for the Supreme Court and state legislators.
The rally also attracted a handful of counter-protesters. Columbia College students Karalynn Fisher, Kaitin Garrett and Melissa Rogge stood across the street, raising hand-painted signs reading “Keep Abortion Legal” and “Abortion is a Personal Decision, not a Legal Debate.”
“We woke up, and it was kind of unfathomable to realize that this ride is being taken away,” Garrett said. “Missouri is not the most liberal state, but we want to be out here to protect women.”
Fisher said her heart breaks for women across the country who will no longer be able to make key decisions about their futures, but she worries most about the impact on impoverished and marginalized communities who will be hit hardest.
Both Garrett and Fisher said they have been discussing moving out of the Midwest to a state with greater abortion rights after they graduate.
“We've never known a world like this,” Fisher said. “We're 20, 21 years old. But I'm going to fight as hard as I can, just because I know that’s what people before me did.”
Likewise, opponents of abortion rights said the fight for the rights of the unborn is by no means over.
“Now the hard work is there,” Sarah Hodges, who attended the protest with her family, said. “We need to make sure that we are getting the information out to more women. In any situation you learn about where a woman is pregnant, and it’s not the situation they would have wanted, that we are helping them and supporting them.”
‘Not equal before the law’
About the same time as the Jefferson City protest was underway, Planned Parenthood Great Plains held a news conference via Zoom about the impact of the Dobbs case on Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri residents. Of the four states, Kansas is the only state yet to have an immediate abortion ban.
Until Friday, Missouri had some access to safe and legal abortions, organization President and CEO Emily Wales said, referring to its one Planned Parenthood clinic still performing abortions in the St. Louis area.
Although abortion clinics are still open in Kansas, Wales said access is limited in the state, which has four clinics. She said she anticipates the recent decision will bring in more out-of-state patients than the state's clinics can provide for.
Iman Alsaden, the organization's medical director, said women not having access to comprehensive reproductive health care will have devastating effects.
"I'm grieving for the pregnant people who can't access the whole spectrum of comprehensive care," Alsaden said. She added that people in the region will have to rely on national and international resources, such as Aid Access and abortionfinder.org, to determine where they can receive care.
Both Alsaden and Wales said that after news of the decision dropped Friday morning, patients seeking care were told they could not be provided the services they needed.
"I am a woman who lives in Missouri, and I am not equal before the law in the ways that I was yesterday," Wales said.
Debbie Stokes, president of the anti-abortion organization Vitae Foundation in Jefferson City, which describes itself as “the world’s leader in research of abortion decision-making,” said that with the court’s decision Friday, people there were joyful over the news.
“We've invested over $4 million in research to try and figure out how to best communicate with women, not just with women but also with the culture in general, about having a greater respect for life,” Stokes said. “We want to increase awareness of the pregnancy help centers and the wonderful work that they do.”
Missourian reporters Adam Goldstein, Maddie Orr, Sofi Zeman, Casey Kilburg, Jonathan Jain and Charlie Drape contributed to this article.
Supervising editors were Claudia Levens, Sydney Poppe and Elizabeth Brixey.