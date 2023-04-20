Mid Mo Canna Expo celebrates legalized marijuana

The Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo was held Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in between spots of rain. VIP and product tents were placed around the venue, with customers coming and going between them. Thursday was the third annual meeting of the event, and the first since recreational use of cannabis was legalized in Missouri. A variety of items, including shirts, bongs and plants, were for sale at booths while speakers and musicians took turns on the main stage. The Mid Missouri Weed Expo will return next year on April 20, 2024.