Mid Mo Canna Expo celebrates legalized marijuana

Chris Dyer spray paints an art piece on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland

Chris Dyer spray paints an art piece on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in Columbia. The Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo hosted speakers, musicians, and live artists during the event.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

The Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo was held Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in between spots of rain. VIP and product tents were placed around the venue, with customers coming and going between them. Thursday was the third annual meeting of the event, and the first since recreational use of cannabis was legalized in Missouri. A variety of items, including shirts, bongs and plants, were for sale at booths while speakers and musicians took turns on the main stage. The Mid Missouri Weed Expo will return next year on April 20, 2024.

Cory Hall smokes at the Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo on Thursday

Cory Hall smokes at the Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in Columbia. This year is the third year for the Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo.
DJ Mahogany performs for a crowd on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland

DJ Mahogany performs for a crowd on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in Columbia. The Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo was held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A vendor sells to a customer on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in Columbia

A vendor sells to a customer on Thursday at Lakeside Ashland in Columbia. The Mid Missouri Cannabis Expo is held yearly on April 20.
  • I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

