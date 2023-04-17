Mike Kehoe

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe opens the Senate for the 2023 legislative session Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

 Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe reported raising roughly $650,000 during the first three months of the year, vastly outpacing his two likely rivals for the GOP nomination for Missouri governor.

Kehoe’s campaign committee raised $293,000, with $819,000 cash on hand. A political action committee called American Dream PAC that supports his candidacy — and is not governed by the same contribution limits that candidates must abide by — reported raising $357,000 during the first quarter, with $2.5 million cash on hand.

