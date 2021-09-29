With Ernest Lee Johnson’s execution less than a week away, concerned individuals gathered at Boone County’s Courthouse to call on Gov. Mike Parson as a last hope for clemency.
Johnson, age 61, killed three people while robbing a Columbia convenience store in 1994. He was sentenced to the death penalty and is set to be executed Tuesday.
His execution date has been set 27 years later, for Tuesday Oct. 5, to the frustration of some Columbia residents.
A small crowd met Wednesday morning at the Boone County Courthouse to hear speeches and testimonies about the injustices of Johnson’s case. The Time and Caravan for Compassion protested in Columbia in the morning and drove to Jefferson City for an afternoon rally at the rotunda.
Members of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty attended the protest to speak about their views on the death penalty.
Jeff Stack, an activist, said, “A life is a human right we all have.”
A bell rang out at the start of a moment of silence for Johnson’s three victims: Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs and Fred Jones.
“We want to reinforce that we are not urging Gov. Parson to release Ernest Johnson,” Stack said. “We are simply saying we would rather have him be sentenced to life in prison.”
Health professionals in attendance were concerned with Johnson’s case because they said his level of cognitive function means his execution would be unconstitutional.
“As a person with a well-documented history of intellectual and functional impairment throughout his lifetime, supported by the constitution’s 8th amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedent,” said Princess Braggs, a doctoral candidate, “Ernest Lee Johnson should not be considered for the death penalty as capital punishment in his case would be deemed unconstitutional.”
Braggs referred to the 2002 court case Atkins v. Virginia, where the Supreme Court concluded the execution of intellectually disabled individuals is “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Monica Rosado-Bruno, a neuropsychologist at MU, attended to speak about the intellectual disability that Johnson has been diagnosed with.
Rosado-Bruno said, “Ernest Johnson has impaired intellectual functioning. He has presented life-long difficulty in daily living skills including communication, socialization, job retainment and independent living.”
“We implore others to call the office of Governor Mike Parson. At the very least, Governor Parson can commission a board of inquiry that will allow a group of neutral mental health experts to weigh in on the issue of Ernest Johnson’s ability,” Braggs said. “He has the power to halt this unconstitutional execution.”
The courthouse event closed with a prayer by Rev. Molly Housch-Gordon, a pastor at the Columbia Unitarian Universalist Church. Afterward, activists headed to their cars to continue their cry for support at the Capitol Rotunda in Jefferson City.