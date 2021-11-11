You are the owner of this article.
Military and journalism veterans reflect on years of service

  • 1 min to read

As the nation prepares to celebrate Veterans Day, those involved with the military gather to reminisce and share experiences.

The National Stars and Stripes Museum hosted an anniversary fundraiser for Stars and Stripes, a paper for and by American troops, Nov. 6 in Cape Girardeau. It was founded near the Missouri Bootheel community 160 years ago during the Civil War.

Alumni, veterans and current employees of the newspaper alike sat down to tell their stories.

Walter Trott 

"After close to a year, I thought, 'I really need to go back into active duty.'"

Walter Trott

Doug Gillam

"That's when it really hit me. I was like, 'This is it right here. This is why I'm doing this— because I'm making a difference in someone's life.'"

Doug Gillam

Rick Braun

"I found the stories and what our journalists were covering important and interesting."

Rick Braun

Glen Cummins

"Most corporations don't have a purpose that's dedicated to the benefit to a mass of people. And Stripes, it did that. You felt like whatever you were doing, you were providing support and that link to somebody back home."

Glen Cummins

Max Lederer

"We're informing the military community about the things they need to know to have a successful experience."

Max Lederer

Calvin Posner

"I went to the Army three days after graduating high school and did the next 24 years in the Army. I traveled all over, met my wife and just had a really nice career."

Calvin Posner

Joe Gromelski

"I think it's that connection to our audience that really needs what we do."

Joe Gromelski

Michael Bailey

"A lot of things that were being asked for — experience in Afghanistan, experience in Europe, experience in Africa — I checked all those boxes. I thought, ‘That may be a good fit for me.’”

Michael Bailey

MU Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies Kathy Kiely and reporter Regan Mertz attended the anniversary event at the National Stars and Stripes Museum. These photos and audio recordings were created for the museum’s historical archive.

