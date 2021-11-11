Military and journalism veterans reflect on years of service

As the nation prepares to celebrate Veterans Day, those involved with the military gather to reminisce and share experiences.
The National Stars and Stripes Museum hosted an anniversary fundraiser for Stars and Stripes, a paper for and by American troops, Nov. 6 in Cape Girardeau. It was founded near the Missouri Bootheel community 160 years ago during the Civil War.
Alumni, veterans and current employees of the newspaper alike sat down to tell their stories.
—
Walter Trott
—
Doug Gillam
"That's when it really hit me. I was like, 'This is it right here. This is why I'm doing this— because I'm making a difference in someone's life.'"
—
Rick Braun
—
Glen Cummins
"Most corporations don't have a purpose that's dedicated to the benefit to a mass of people. And Stripes, it did that. You felt like whatever you were doing, you were providing support and that link to somebody back home."
—
Max Lederer
—
Calvin Posner
"I went to the Army three days after graduating high school and did the next 24 years in the Army. I traveled all over, met my wife and just had a really nice career."
—
Joe Gromelski
—
Michael Bailey
"A lot of things that were being asked for — experience in Afghanistan, experience in Europe, experience in Africa — I checked all those boxes. I thought, ‘That may be a good fit for me.’”
—
MU Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies Kathy Kiely and reporter Regan Mertz attended the anniversary event at the National Stars and Stripes Museum. These photos and audio recordings were created for the museum’s historical archive.