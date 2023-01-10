When a crisis counselor answers a call to the nation's three-digit 988 suicide hotline, the first concern is for the caller’s immediate safety.
So the crisis counselor will begin a safety or wellness check. Has the caller already acted on suicidal urges? Do they have a plan that they can act on? Do they want to attempt suicide?
The answers to these questions are vital in determining the next steps. Does this crisis require emergency services? Can this situation be de-escalated over the phone or through text? The answer to the last question is often yes. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, around 98% of answered calls to 988 are resolved without emergency services.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline replaced the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in July.
Now, 988 offers more than just mental health interventions. Crisis counselors are connecting callers to all kinds of services, including legal aid, utility assistance and legal guardianship.
Mental Health America ranks Missouri 36th in the nation for providing mental healthcare. According to QuoteWizard, which collects insurance data, in Missouri an estimated 23% of the population has some form of mental illness, yet only 11% has received care.
The Health Resources and Services Administration in a report on health professional shortage areas found that in Missouri only 12% of mental healthcare needs are met.
The Missouri Department of Mental Health operates six crisis call centers and a text line in Missouri for the 988 program. The call center that serves the 573 area code in central Missouri is run by Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfield. The center serves Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau, Morgan, Pettis, Randolph and Saline counties.
Burrell also has a separate call center that serves southwest Missouri. The 988 system doesn't use geolocation, and calls to the hotline are routed to a crisis call center based on the area code of the phone subscriber.
'Mental health counterpart of 911'
Carisa Kessler, the director of crisis services in the central region, is in charge of Burrell’s Access Crisis Intervention program. She also directs the Emergency Room Enhancement program and the Community Behavioral Health Liaisons program in the region.
Kessler said both programs were introduced by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and at Burrell these programs are integrated with their hotline.
Kessler said 988 "is meant to be the mental health counterpart of 911."
Burrell’s answer rate in November was 98%, which is higher than any other center in the state, Kessler said. Their average answer time was 3 seconds, which is the lowest in the state.
Crisis counselors at the Burrell call center in Springfield are qualified mental health professionals. Kessler says they complete 60 to 90 days of training not only in de-escalation, but also how to connect people to other services. Crisis counselors first complete wellness checks, ascertaining the safety and stability of a caller.
When a call requires emergency services — for example, when a caller is an active danger to themselves or others — the crisis counselor does not disconnect the call. They stay on the line until the caller has been reached by emergency services.
Giving emergency services an accurate location can be difficult because the caller may be unwilling to give their location and the center cannot directly callers.
Getting help via text messaging
A crisis chat and text service known as DeafLEAD operates in a similar way.
Though DeafLEAD is a crisis center for 988, much of what they do involves helping the deaf and hard of hearing communities access services. They also employ many deaf and hard of hearing people, including as crisis counselors.
DeafLEAD, which is based in Columbia, is the main crisis text and chat center for the state of Missouri and a national backup center to handle 20% of overflow texts and chats to 988.
Tyler Hannsz, the Director of Crisis Chat and Text Services for DeafLEAD, said deaf and hard of hearing crisis counselors help flip the disability script because many times they are responding to hearing people through this hotline.
DeafLEAD answers between 8,000 to 10,000 texts or chats monthly, which come from both the state and national level, Hannsz said.
While crisis counselors work from home, during their shift they are all on zoom together, ready to help each other with especially difficult choices and situations. Hannsz attributes the success of the center to the culture of the workplace.
“We create a space where people feel welcome, valued, and like what they’re doing is important and impactful,” he said.
DeafLEAD, as well as Burrell, do follow up texts and calls and try to connect people with services they need like long-term mental health treatment, legal aid, shelters, and utility assistance.
There is no set structure for this part of the conversation, it is dependent upon crisis counselors making a connection with the caller. Hannsz explains, “They’re reaching out. They want to talk to a human.”