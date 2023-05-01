Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s decision to withdraw from a lawsuit against the state highway patrol has earned a sharp rebuke from his potential 2024 rivals, with candidates from both parties demanding he return campaign donations connected to companies suing the state.

Bailey cited an unspecified conflict of interest for not being able to defend the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a lawsuit filed nearly two years before he took office by companies accused of operating illegal gambling devices — Torch Electronics and Warrenton Oil.