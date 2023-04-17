If the Missouri budget becomes law with language banning state spending on diversity initiatives, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration says it would disrupt routine government operations as small as purchasing gas and as large as the Medicaid managed care program.

In the days after the Missouri House approved spending bills with anti-diversity, equity and inclusion provisions sponsored by state Rep. Doug Richey, the state Office of Budget and Planning received reports on potential impacts from 14 state departments. 

