Missouri band students prepare for state music festival

Fundraiser and merchandise booths lined Lowry Mall and Memorial Union on Thursday for the MSHSAA State Band Festival as high schoolers from across the state gathered to perform for panels of judges at the MU School of Music. Outside, hundreds of musicians formed small clusters all around campus to practice songs and pieces they would soon perform. Around these nervous performers, the smell of barbecue, hot dogs and fried Oreos filled the air from nearby booths. In 2022, an estimated 7,000 students attended, with nearly as many this year.

Yuki Ishiyama and Ethan Sanders play their violins before their performance

Yuki Ishiyama and Ethan Sanders play their violins before their performance Thursday at Lowry Mall on the MU campus. An estimated 7,000 students performed in last year’s festival.
Nicholas Divine, left, holds sheet music while Emilio Javier practices his oboe

Nicholas Divine, left, holds sheet music while Emilio Javier practices his oboe Thursday at Lowry Mall, which was lined with booths of food and merchandise for festivalgoers.
Meghan Brown, left, and Elizabeth Ganey prepare to play their pieces of music

Meghan Brown, left, and Elizabeth Ganey prepare to play their pieces of music Thursday at MU’s Lowry Mall. Brown and Ganey are a part of a quartet that played outside Thursday.
Luke Sanders practices the drums

Luke Sanders practices the drums Thursday at MU's Lowry Mall. Sanders was preparing for the MSHSAA State Music Festival.
Mitchell Sidden plays his clarinet

Mitchell Sidden plays his clarinet Thursday at Lowry Mall.
