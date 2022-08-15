In its first days of operation in July, a newly revamped, national mental health hotline was already exceeding Missouri providers’ expectations as a wave of people dialed three numbers: 9-8-8.

They ranged from the curious to those seeking help, and several providers across Missouri told The Independent calls had already increased by 50% within a week of the new three-digit number’s rollout.

