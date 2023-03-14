JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats last week tore into a plan moving in the Missouri House to limit local control of pet stores, a Republican-backed response to moves in blue states and cities to ban purchase of puppies raised by breeders.

Rep. Ben Baker, a Neosho Republican, acknowledged during debate last Wednesday he wasn’t aware of any such rules in Missouri, but said regulations elsewhere were putting pet stores out of business. He said such pet sales keep buyers away from less-reputable puppy dealers selling online or from retailers’ parking lots.

