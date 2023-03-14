JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats last week tore into a plan moving in the Missouri House to limit local control of pet stores, a Republican-backed response to moves in blue states and cities to ban purchase of puppies raised by breeders.
Rep. Ben Baker, a Neosho Republican, acknowledged during debate last Wednesday he wasn’t aware of any such rules in Missouri, but said regulations elsewhere were putting pet stores out of business. He said such pet sales keep buyers away from less-reputable puppy dealers selling online or from retailers’ parking lots.
“This is happening in other places,” Baker said. “When something is not going on and there’s not a lot of tension, that’s a good time to look at legislation that’s preventative.”
He said Petland, a national pet store brand, was one of the businesses involved in the legislation. St. Louis-area Petland stores are located in Fenton and Lake Saint Louis.
Following debate, Republicans attached Baker’s plan onto a bill that originally dealt only with animal confiscation. The legislation then won initial approval on a voice vote.
It must win another vote in the House, after lawmakers return from spring break next week, before advancing to the Senate for consideration.
Rep. Ashley Aune, a Kansas City Democrat who said she spent years volunteering with animal rescue organizations, called Baker’s proposal “terrible.”
“It is not good for animals. It is not good for business. It is not good for local municipalities,” she said.
She said animal rescue groups travel to auctions in rural Missouri to buy old “breeder dogs” and put them up for adoption. “They are matted, they are sick, they are missing teeth, they’ve never had human interaction, they’ve never been on grass,” Aune said.
She said that while Petland does “go to some reputable breeders,” the concern is not just that “they are buying from the wrong people.” Aune said companies like Petland have been linked to bacterial infection outbreaks.
“That is one big reason a municipality might say ‘this is not for us’ and you are trying to preempt them from making that local control decision,” Aune told Baker.
Rep. Michael Burton, D-Lakeshire, said Missouri had a puppy mill problem.
“I remember when I was growing up, I used to go to Chesterfield Mall and there was a pet store in there. And there was all these little puppies,” Burton said. “But we have realized where those dogs come from, and the problem that we have in this state.
“There are municipalities out there that realize this business is not conducted in the right way,” Burton said.
Some lawmakers took exception to how dog breeders were being characterized.
“The word puppy mill is thrown around this chamber quite a bit,” said Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove. “That word does not define the people that I know. I’m thinking today of a wonderful lady in my district who works very, very hard at what she does to raise puppies in a wonderful environment that is inspected.”
Baker’s legislation says localities won’t be able to “adopt or enforce an ordinance or other regulation that prohibits or effectively prohibits the operation of a pet shop.”
It goes on to allow “enforcement of any applicable building codes, general zoning requirements, or relevant inspections as otherwise required by ordinance or law.”
While no such local rules to ban pet sales been enacted in Missouri, cities and states elsewhere have been banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores amid concerns that pet stores are stocked with animals bred and possibly abused in “puppy mills.”
California was the first state to implement a ban on retail sales of pets in 2019. Washington, Maine, Maryland, New York and Illinois also have prohibitions in place.
On Jan. 9, just days after the Missouri Legislature began its annual spring session, Petland hired the lobbying firm of Gamble & Schlemeier to represent them in the Capitol.
Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, has also proposed legislation in the Senate to clamp down on local pet store rules.
Rather than stopping puppy mills, Petland has argued pet store bans encourage them.
“Store bans eliminate the most transparent source of pets: a community store accountable to consumer protections, health codes, and elite standards in breeding,” Elizabeth Kunzelman, vice president of government affairs for Petland, told the Post-Dispatch in January.
In a study released last year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that 43% of the puppies shipped to New York pet stores arrive from Missouri, which is home to hundreds of commercial dog breeders, the largest number of any state in the U.S.