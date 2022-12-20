Gov. Mike Parson has named Vivek Malek to serve as state treasurer, the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri.
Malek will replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November.
“We interviewed a lot of great candidates for state treasurer all of which have promising and rewarding careers ahead of them, and will continue to serve Missouri well,” Parson said Tuesday. “One man rose above the others.”
Melek has been an attorney for 15 years, and his St. Louis law firm focuses on immigration, naturalization and asylum.
Parson previously appointed Malek to the Board of Regents for his alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University, in 2020. He has been an occasional Republican donor over the years, including to Parson, but has never held public office.
Melek has deep ties to the Cape Girardeau area, where he came in 2001 from Rohtak, India to attend college. He currently lives in Wildwood with his wife, Riju, and three children, Naija, Viraj, and Myra.
The state treasurer manages $1 billion in unclaimed property, manages a small business and agriculture economic development program and administers the state’s tax-advantaged education and disability savings plans.
The treasurer also sits on various boards, such as the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
